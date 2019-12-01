Sri Lankan President Says India, West Investment Needed To Counter China's Belt & Road

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly elected President of Sri Lanka in an interview with a newspaper on December 1 said that his country will be forced to seek finance from China again if India and western nations do not invest in it. He added that the other Asian nations would also turn to China's giant 'Belt and Road initiative' if they were not offered alternative help. Though the country has had cordial relations with India, earlier between 2005 to 2015, Sri Lanka secured about $7 billion in loans and investment from China during Mahinda, Rajapaksa's brother's tenure as president. The president, who was in India this weekend said in the interview that he wanted India, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, and other countries to invest in his country.

He added that the government of the aforementioned countries should tell their companies to invest in Sri Lanka and help it grow, because if they do not, then not only Sri Lanka, but countries all over Asia will have the same problem. Gradually, the Chinese would take the Belt and Road initiative all over unless other countries provide an alternative.

Rajapaksa wants Hambantota port back from China

The Sri Lankan President also confirmed that he wanted to renegotiate the agreement with China about the strategic Hambantota port south of Colombo that serves the key shipping lanes between Europe and Asia. He said that he believed that the Sri Lankan government must have control of all strategically important projects like Hambantota. The President added that if he doesn't do so, the next generation would curse the current generation for giving away precious assets otherwise. The port was handed over to China in 2017 on a 99-year lease after the Sri Lankan government was unable to repay loans taken to build it. He concluded that he had faith that the Modi Government will lead to fruitful ties with Sri Lanka. The suspicion over the ties with China was a mere misunderstanding, he said.

India concerned about Chinese debt traps

India has been wary of China's Belt and Road as it poses a threat to China's military and strategic position in the Indian Ocean. By now, the superpower has invested billions of dollars on the network of ports, railways, roads, and industrial parks spanning Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. On Saturday, India's Foreign and Defence ministers held talks with counterparts from Japan to step up military cooperation. India has often raised concerns that nations who have taken Chinese loans under the Belt and Road initiative risk falling into a debt trap.

(With inputs from agencies)