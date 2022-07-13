Rajapaksa Yet To Resign As President Even As Protests Mount In Crisis-hit Sri Lanka

As Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped the country, Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Wednesday said that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation. He informed that he didn't get the resignation letter of the embattled President who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign amid the widespread protests in the country. The speaker hoped that he might get it by the end of the day.

"We haven't received President Gotabaya's resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day," Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament told ANI.

Rajapaksa fled the country with his wife and 2 bodyguards, with full approval by the Ministry of Defence for immigration, customs, and other laws to fly to the Maldives, confirmed Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director. The country's air force facilitated the transportation of Rajapaksa to the Maldives according to the constitution and power vested upon the President.

"Sri Lankan President, the first lady along with 2 bodyguards were subjected to full approval by Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs & other laws to fly to the Maldives. Air Force aircraft was provided to them in the early morning of July 13," a statement from the press release of the Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director read.

Republic Media Network has learned through its sources that President Gotabaya arrived in the Maldives along with his wife and 2 bodyguards at around 03:00 AM (Local time). The Sri Lankans living in the Maldives tried to gather outside the airport, however, the Maldivian security forces have made sure that there is no security lapse, sources told Republic. They also revealed that Rajapaksa has not signed any resignation letter, making him still the president of the island country.

Protest breaks out in Colombo

Hours after President Rajapaksa fled the country, violent protests broke out in the streets of Colombo amid the deepening crisis in the country. The protesters were seen raising slogans and marching towards the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's office as protest flares again on the roads of Colombo. Heavy military forces have been deployed at PM's residence amid protests. The security forces are also conducting air patrolling over PM's residence as protestors storm the premises.

