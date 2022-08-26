Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, who visited Uzbekistan from August 23 to 25, called upon Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations to fight together and eliminate terrorism. At the SCO meet in Tashkent, he affirmed India's staunch stance on eradicating terrorism and voiced his nation's full support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. India reiterated that the Afghan territory must not be used to intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens and training to terrorists and supporting their activities through financial assistance.

While emphasising respect for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national unity and non-interference in internal affairs, the Defence Minister appealed to all parties to encourage Kabul to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue and negotiation. He stressed the need to establish a broad-based, inclusive and representative political structure in the country and underlined the importance of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions in this regard. Singh further urged the international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and safeguard their fundamental rights.

India calls for negotiations between Russia & Ukraine amid war

While speaking about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Singh stated that New Delhi supports talks between the two countries in order to resolve this crisis at the earliest. "India is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine. We have extended our support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General, UN agencies and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide humanitarian assistance," he added.

Further, the Indian Defence Minister underscored New Delhi's age-old ties with SCO countries, asserting that the Member States of the Organisation are common stakeholders in the progress and prosperity of the region. “India accords high priority to SCO because of its unwavering belief in multilateralism. There is a need to strengthen ties with SCO member states bilaterally and within the framework of the organisation on the basis of equality, respect and mutual understanding,” he said. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, he invited all SCO Member States to visit India next year when New Delhi takes over the presidency of the Organisation from Uzbekistan.

Image: @rajnathsingh/Twitter