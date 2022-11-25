Underlining the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a keynote address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue-2022 introducing the idea of a “win-win situation” and multi-alignment. Addressing the event in New Delhi on Friday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh voiced India’s intent for constructive engagements in the region for shared security and prosperity.

He stressed that India’s “national security should not be considered as a zero-sum game,” while stating that the focus should be laid to create “a win-win situation for all.” He further iterated that a “strong and prosperous India” would not be built at the cost of other nations. Adding further, he said that India is there to “help other nations realize their full potential.”

Defence Minister reveals new proposals with India at the forefront

As per the press release by the Indian Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also revealed the proposals of initiatives by India that were shared at the India-ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting held in Cambodia earlier in the week. He stated that the proposal for the ASEAN-India initiative was given for the engagement of women in the UN Peace Keeping Operations citing that it “would contribute towards effective conflict resolution and lasting peace through a more humane approach.”

He further revealed that another proposal was given for the “ASEAN-India Initiative on Marine Plastic Pollution Response towards improving the marine ecosystem,” the press release stated.

Furthermore, he referred to a previous statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “the era of war is over” stating that the “resolute message” of the Prime Minister has been echoed by the world leaders. PM Modi made the statement at the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia.

The Indian Defense Minister favoured the approach of multi-alignment and stated that the nation believes “in a multi-aligned policy, which is realized through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for a prosperous future for all.” He emphasised the conduct of strategic policy stressing that it should be moral and stated that India does not believe in a world order where few nations are considered superior to others.