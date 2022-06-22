Rajnath Singh Holds Bilateral Meet With Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles In New Delhi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with visiting Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles in New Delhi. Marles, who is on a three-day visit to India, had also received the guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan after he laid a wreath at the National war memorial in the capital earlier today. Singh received Marles before starting their first in-person bilateral meeting on June 22.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy PM & Minister for Defence Richard Marles hold their first bilateral Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/0pblrrgN0q — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Delhi | Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles receives a guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan premises. Marles was received by Defence minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/oKCnriTkEk — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles lays a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JZwYqRizma — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with Marles. Following the meeting, the Australian Deputy PM wrote on Twitter, “Wonderful to meet India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar– a great friend of Australia…A productive discussion across the gamut of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including shared commitment to build together a stronger & resilient Indo-Pacific.” EAM Jaishankar also said that he was “delighted” to meet Marles and revealed that both diplomats agreed on the importance of strengthening India-Australia strategic partnership to address the mutual challenges.

Delighted to meet Deputy PM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP of Australia.



Agreed on the importance of strengthening our Strategic Partnership to effectively address contemporary challenges. pic.twitter.com/5QH0T9Xspb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 21, 2022

Wonderful to meet India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar – a great friend of Australia.



A productive discussion across the gamut of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including shared commitment to build together a stronger & resilient #IndoPacific.@AusHCIndia https://t.co/axbObbgnzG — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) June 21, 2022

Marles even flew with the Indian Navy on Wednesday afternoon. Hailing the Indian Navy, the Australian Defence minister said, “An incredibly professional outfit, proving their experience & dedication to service.” The engagements came as Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles arrived in India on Monday. He hailed New Delhi as Canberra's “top-tier partner” and a “close friend”.

Dep PM of #Australia along with #FOGA & Australian delegates visited #GSL today for demonstration on the autonomous FIB & other projects undertaken by GSL.

This was followed by visit to #IDEX Expo at #INSHansa where he interacted with industry specialists in #drone technology. https://t.co/2tGHuqbRAp pic.twitter.com/VeSbLSYymv — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 21, 2022

Marles' visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) in Tokyo, Japan wherein both leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest. Both PM Modi and Albanese were in Japan for the second in-person QUAD leaders’ summit. After his meeting with PM Modi, Albanese wrote on Twitter on May 24, “Warmly welcomed my meeting with Narendra Modi for an engaging discussion on Australia and India’s full strategic and economic agenda, including on clean energy technology. Australia-India ties have never been closer.”

PM Modi lauds India-Australia ties, calls it ‘robust’

Earlier in May, after meeting Australia’s then newly-elected PM, the Prime Minister had hailed ties between both the nations as “robust”. PM Modi said, “India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia is robust and benefits not only the people of our nations but also the world.” and said that he was “delighted” to meet his Australian counterpart. The Prime Minister said that he discussed “ways to add even greater momentum across key sectors” with Albanese.

