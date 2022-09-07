Rajnath Singh Thanks President Khurelsukh For 'special Gift' On Day 2 Of Mongolia Visit

On the second day of his Mongolia visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received a special gift from the top leadership of the country whom he referred to as "special friends". Taking to Twitter, Indian Raksha Mantri shared a picture where he can be seen standing with a horse along with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh. Expressing his gratitude to President Khurelsukh, Singh informed that he has named the magnificent beauty (horse) 'Tejas'.

"A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, ‘Tejas’. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia".

A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, ‘Tejas’.



Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/4DfWF4kZfR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2022

Rajnath Singh's Mongolia Visit

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh met the top leadership of Mongolia and decided to fully implement the bilateral strategic partnership based on mutual trust, common interests, shared values of democracy and the rule of law. Singh also inaugurated the Cyber Security Training Centre built with India's assistance at the National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar and laid the foundation stone of the India-Mongolia Friendship School, to be constructed with Indian assistance.

On the first day of engagements here, Singh held bilateral talks with his Mongolian counterpart Lt Gen Saikhanbayar Gursed and also called on President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Chairman of State Great Khural (Parliament) G Zandanshatar.

Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil. Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian Defence Minister.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia".

Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country.



We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/5hERR9u60P — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2022

(Image: @rajnathsingh-Twitter)