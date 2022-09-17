Rajnath Singh To Embark On 2-day Egypt Visit From September 19 To Boost Defence Ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit Egypt on September 19 to hold bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart. The official visit is scheduled to be held from 19 to 20 September 2022 with an aim to enhance the special friendship between India and Egypt and further consolidate defence cooperation between the two countries. This move is expected to significantly improve India-Egypt ties.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with General Mohamed Zaki, Egypt’s Minister of Defence and Military Production. General Zaki is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

"Looking forward to holding discussions with my counterpart, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to further strengthen defence cooperation between both the countries," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

What's on the agenda?

According to a press release by India’s Ministry of Defence, the primary focus of the visit will be on deepening cooperation while exploring new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements between the forces of both the nations. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also set to be signed between the two nations with an objective to provide further impetus for the enhancement of the defence cooperation. In addition, Rajnath Singh will also call on the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Earlier this year, Egypt and India had set a target to increase the annual bilateral trade from $7.62 billion to $12 billion in the next five years. The decision was made when senior officials of both the countries had met in Cairo from 25-26 July 2022.

Significance of the visit

India currently holds an investment of $3.15 Billion in Egypt, making it one of the largest investment destinations for the nation. Furthermore, various Indian companies are actively executing several projects in Egypt.

Moreover, 2022 serves a particular significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between both India and Egypt.

Previously, in a bid to bolster the defence cooperation between the two countries, a team of the Indian Air Force had participated with the Egyptian Air Force in a bilateral ‘Tactical Leadership Programme’.

In another event scheduled from 28 November to 02 December 2021, the India's Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, had visited Egypt on a 5-day tour to Cairo to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition.

India and Egypt have previously enjoyed a cordial defence relationship. The two countries had shared close defence cooperation, especially the Air Forces of both nations in the 1960s. Efforts were made to initiate a joint venture by the Air Forces of both the nations to develop a fighter aircraft. Moreover, IAF pilots had trained Egyptian pilots from 1960 to 1984.