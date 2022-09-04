Rajnath Singh To Embark On 5-day Mongolia & Japan Visit To Expand Defence & Security Ties

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will begin a five-day tour to Japan and Mongolia on September 5, with the goal of strengthening India's defence and security cooperation with both nations. According to reports, Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the "2+2" defence and foreign ministerial conference in Japan.

The defence minister will be in Mongolia from September 5 to 7, followed by a tour of Japan from September 8 to 9. The '2+2' ministerial meeting is scheduled for September 8 in Japan. Further, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on August 25 that Japan has offered to host the next 2+2 Ministerial conference between India and Japan to evaluate security cooperation between the two countries.

2+ 2 ministerial meeting in Japan

Bagchi said at a press conference, "Japan has offered to hold the next India-Japan 2+2 meeting. However, it has not happened yet due to Covid-19 and other factors."

He further added, "This is a mechanism that helps us to coordinate both on the defenses and on the foreign ministry side. This is Japan’s turn to host it which gives us an opportunity to review the status of our defense and security cooperation and ways to further strengthen this cooperation of ours and the special strategic and global partnership. We will share the details once finalized."

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which will be held on September 27, the MEA Spokesperson stated that while Japan has informed India of the state funeral, the announcement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan will be made at the appropriate time and in accordance with protocol.

The India-Japan 2+2 will be the second such meeting between the two countries, following the initial India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) on November 30, 2019, in New Delhi. On November 30, 2019, in New Delhi, India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar met with Japan's then Foreign Affairs Minister, MOTEGI Toshimitsu, and Defense Minister, KONO Taro, for the first India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting.

Image: ANI