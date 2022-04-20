Rambukkana Firing: Sri Lankan President Promises Transparent Inquiry; Urges For Peace

After violence broke out on Tuesday in Sri Lanka during the anti-government protest in Rambukkana, which killed one person and injured several, the President of the island country Gotabaya Rajapaksa has stated that the rights of Sri Lankan citizens to protest peacefully would not be hindered and announced that the Sri Lankan police will conduct a transparent inquiry into the incident.

This comes as on Tuesday, Sri Lankan police opened fire on anti-government protestors in the southern region of Rambukkana, which killed at least one person and injured 13 others.

This is the first case of death during the ongoing protests over economic crisis. In addition, 15 police officers were also hurt, according to PTI. President Rajapaksa shared a tweet stating, "Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest wont be hindered. Sri Lankan Police will carry out an impartial & transparent inquiry regarding the incident at Rambukkana which led to the tragedy for which I’m deeply saddened. I urge all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest."

Sri Lankan citizens' right to peacefully protest wont be hindered. @SL_PoliceMedia will carry out an impartial & transparent inquiry re the incident at Rambukkana which led to the tragedy for which I’m deeply saddened. I urge all citizens to refrain from violence as they protest. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) April 20, 2022

Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa condemns the incident

In the meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, also condemned the incident. He said that he is deeply distressed following the catastrophe in Rambukkana. He further said that he is confident that Sri Lankan Police, who have always served the country with honour, would conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation and that he would like to encourage protesters to exercise their civic rights with the same respect and honour as other citizens.

Deeply distressed following the tragedy in Rambukkana. I have every confidence that a strict, impartial investigation will be carried out by @SL_PoliceMedia who've always served #lka with utmost honor. I urge protesters to engage in their civic right with equal respect & honour. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) April 20, 2022

What happened in Rambukkana

The police said that they had opened fire on a group of people who were blocking a railway for more than eight hours in the town of Rambukkana, which is approximately 90 kilometres from the capital city of Colombo. They were protesting the country's fuel and oil shortages, as well as the decision to boost fuel prices even higher this week, according to local media reports.

Police claim that the protesters in Rambukkana had refused to move away from a railway line and had positioned a fuel tanker across the rails. The Sri Lankan government has been unable to pay fuel and oil imports as Sri Lanka's foreign reserves have plummeted to historic lows, resulting in widespread shortages and resentment.

Image: AP