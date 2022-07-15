Ranil Wickremesinghe Abolishes Presidential Flag & 'His Excellency' To Introduce President

In order to demonstrate his commitment to upholding democracy and the country's Constitution, Sri Lanka's interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe decided to ban the usage of the title "His Excellency" when addressing the president and banned the presidential flag on July 15. He said that in his capacity as acting President, he made the decision to forbid using the title "His Excellency" while referring to the President.

"Rather than protecting individuals, protect the country," Wickremesinghe said after being sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned following protests against his government for mismanaging the country's economy, which bankrupted it.

He also stated that the presidential flag will be discarded because the country must rally around only one flag, the national flag. He cautioned that there might be disruptions in the water, electricity, and food supply chains, and that people need to be aware of the potentially hazardous situation.

"I will never pave or aid in any unconstitutional conduct," he stated in a special broadcast message, adding that the breakdown in law and order will harm the country's economy.

Ranil forms a committee to preserve law and order in the country

He stated that a special committee comprised of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the Commanders of the three armed services has been formed to preserve law and order in the country with no political influence. He urged lawmakers to put aside their personal aspirations and think about the country. In response to the recent protests in the country, Wickremesinghe stated that immediate steps will be undertaken to safeguard the rule of law and calm in the country.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is experiencing an unparalleled economic crisis, the worst in seven decades, with millions unable to purchase food, medication, fuel, and other necessities. Citizens have been protesting for months to demand the resignation of the administration led by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Image: AP