Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed As Sri Lanka's New PM: Here's All About The Veteran Leader

In a massive development, the leader of the United National Party (UNP), Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the next Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. This comes just a few days after former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation, as the island nation suffered its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa administered the oath of office to Wickremesinghe in a brief ceremony conducted at the Presidential Secretariat. While the government is negotiating a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the President's selection of Wickremesinghe is an attempt to quell the violence sparked by the crisis and restore international credibility.

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Wickremesinghe was born into a wealthy political family in Colombo in 1949 and graduated from the University of Ceylon. He later went on to obtain a law degree from the Ceylon Law College in 1972. He was first elected to Parliament from the Biyagama electorate in 1977. Thereafter, he was appointed as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Employment, making him Sri Lanka's youngest Cabinet Minister. Following the assassination of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, he succeeded DB Wijetunga as Prime Minister in 1993.

A year later, Wickremesinghe was also named Leader of the Opposition in November 1994. He has been the leader of the UNP since 1994 and has served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka four times: from 1993 to 1994, 2001 to 2004, 2015 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019. From 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015, he served as the Leader of the Opposition. 73-year-old Wickremesinghe is widely regarded as a leader capable of managing the economy through far-sighted strategies and also as a politician capable of commanding international collaboration.

Wickremesinghe urged President to prioritise resolving ongoing economic crisis

Addressing a party event at New Town Hall in Colombo on May 1, Wickremesinghe stated the administration led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa should prioritise resolving the present economic crisis and take quick measures to limit the pricing of essential items. "The government should pay attention to saving the banking system from collapsing. We saw how the banking sector collapsed in Greece and the same happened in Indonesia in 1998," he said, as per news agency PTI. Furthermore, he had also asked the government to speak to India, China, Japan and South Korea in an attempt to seek help to restore the deteriorating economy.