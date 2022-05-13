Ranil Wickremesinghe Assumes Duties As Sri Lankan PM; SJB Denies Support To Him

United National Party chief Ranil Wickremesinghe assumed his duties as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Friday. While taking an oath on Thursday, he vowed to uplift the economy of the island which is currently witnessing the worst economic crisis in its history. Wickremesinghe has a long history of leadership and had served as Sri Lanka's PM for four terms previously.

While his appointment was supported by President Gotabya Rajapksa, the country's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) expressed its opposition. Speaking to News 1st, General Secretary of the SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara asserted that the party will not extend any support to newly elected Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. He said that the party's parliamentary group will meet on Friday at the Office of the Opposition Leader to discuss the motion against the President, and also the current political situation. Notably, the party is poised to propose the name of Imthiaz Bakeer Markar for the post of Deputy Speaker in Parliament, which is currently vacant.

Wickremesinghe did not consult UNP before taking office

Meanwhile, former Minister and member of the United National Party(UNP) Navin Dissanayake said that the party's Working Committee was not consulted before Ranil Wickremesinghe took up the Prime Minister post. The party has many times accused Wickremesinghe of being "autocratic" and not consulting the party workers before taking any decision.

All about Ranil Wickremesinghe

Wickremesinghe was born into a wealthy political family in Colombo in 1949 and graduated from the University of Ceylon. He later went on to obtain a law degree from the Ceylon Law College in 1972. He was first elected to Parliament from the Biyagama electorate in 1977. Thereafter, he was appointed as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Employment, making him Sri Lanka's youngest Cabinet Minister. Following the assassination of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, he succeeded DB Wijetunga as Prime Minister in 1993.

A year later, Wickremesinghe was also named Leader of the Opposition in November 1994. He has been the leader of the UNP since 1994 and has served as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka four times: from 1993 to 1994, 2001 to 2004, 2015 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019. From 1994 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2015, he served as the Leader of the Opposition.

(Image: Twitter/@RW_UNP)