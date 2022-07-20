Sri Lanka on Wednesday chose six-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as president of the island nation. He has succeeded the ousted leader, Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country in a vote that risks reigniting political turmoil in the troubled South Asian island nation. Six-time PM Wickremesinghe received 134 votes in favor in the 225-member legislative body.



Former President Rajapaksa appointed Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May, hoping to bring stability to a country engulfed in its worst economic crisis in memory. Wickremesinghe became acting president after Rajapaksa fled the country last week and resigned by email.

Wickremesinghe, 73, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs. He has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and was backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition. But he is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from Rajapaksa’s government.

Voting held under tight security

The Parliament began voting about two hours ago to elect a new President to lead the country out of the deep political and economic meltdown that has led 22 million people on the island towards a severe humanitarian crisis. Wickremesinghe remained the frontrunner with massive backing from SLPP MPs before the polls began. Apart from two other contenders, the leader of rebels of Sri Lanka Peramuna Podujana (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake from Leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna (JVP) secured 82 votes and 3 votes respectively.

This is the first time in 44 years that Sri Lanka's Parliament directly elected a president after the unceremonious step down of Rajapaksa after violent uprisings on the island against him. The voting process began under tightened security even after demonstrators promised not to interfere during the session. The newly elected President is mandated to serve Sri Lanka for only the remaining period of Rajapaksa, i.e. until November 24.

'I am not the same': Wickremesinghe's jibe at Rajapaksa

Notably, there is a growing contention among the public over Ranil Wickremesinghe's Presidency due to his close partnership with Gotabaya Rajapaksa. However, just a day ahead of the polls, the incumbent PM distanced himself from the wildly disregarded clan, saying he did not belong to the "same administration." He added that Gotabaya appointed him to "handle the economy" of a country that was hit bankruptcy. "I am not the same, people know that... I came here to handle the economy," Wickremesinghe said in an interview with CNN. He also accused the erstwhile regime of "covering up facts" for long as the country gradually plummeted to the worst-in-a-decade financial crisis. When asked how long will it take for Sri Lanka to get back up and running, he predicted the beleaguered island might stabilize by 2024.

Complete chaos ensued in Sri Lanka amid crippling debt and economic crisis. At least 22 million people are struggling to make ends meet amid a severe shortage of essential commodities, including food, fuel, water, and medical care. As the foreign exchange reserves depleted, followed by days of violent protests, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) finally resumed talks on the bailout fund.

(Image: AP)