Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As Sri Lanka's Acting President Amid Turmoil: Reports

Amid the ongoing economic as well as political turmoil in the country, former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has now reportedly taken oath as the acting President on Wednesday. The development comes after incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has learnt that people in the country are calling it an "illegal transition of power". However, western diplomats in the island nation have urged people to maintain peace in the country.

According to local media reports, Wickremesinghe will be the acting President till July 20, when the Parliament is slated to elect a new President of the country. Earlier on July 11, several parliamentarians urged Wickremesinghe to take over the Presidency and not leave the crisis mid-way, as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are underway. On July 9, Wickremesinghe resigned as the country's Prime Minister to make way for an all-party government to take over.

Wickremesinghe announced resignation as PM on July 9

Taking to Twitter he said, “To ensure the continuation of the Government including the safety of all citizens, I accept the best recommendation of the Party Leaders today, we make way for an All-Party Government. To facilitate this, I will resign as Prime Minister.” Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 12, Wickremesinghe also declared a state of emergency after fresh protests erupted across the country. In the wake of this, heavy military deployment was seen in Colombo as demonstrators marched towards the Presidential palace.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan President and chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Maithripala Sirisena stressed that President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe have no moral right to remain in power.

