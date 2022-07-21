Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath As Sri Lanka's New President To Lead Crisis-hit Nation

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday took an oath as the new President of Sri Lanka, a day after he secured a comfortable victory with 134 votes in the Parliament. He was administered oath by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at Parliament complex. Wickremesinghe replaced the ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid anger over the spiralling financial situation of the island and will remain in office until November 24.

The six-time Prime Minister of the island, Wickremesinghe, who is known for his "clean" political career will now face a tough road ahead as Sri Lankan continues to reel under an acute shortage of food, fuel, and medical supplies. He was appointed PM by Gotabaya Rajapaksa after the unceremonious dissolution of Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet amid grave civil uprisings against him.

On Wednesday, critical protests ensued in Wickremesinghe's election, as protestors see him as an ally to absconding bureaucrat Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe last week offered to resign, however, later took the role of interim President. He secured majority support in the Parliament even after facing fierce resistance against his presidency. In the weeks leading to Rajapaksa's resignation, Wickremesinghe's private home was set ablaze by agitators.

This is the first time in the history of Sri Lanka that a new President was elected midterm. Lankans fear that Wickremesinghe will refuse to hold Rajapaksas responsible for the grave economic condition the family left the island into. However, Wickremesinghe has vowed to bring massive Constitutional amendments to vest power in the hands of the Parliament rather than the President. He further warned against "unlawful" protests, saying that it disrupts the discipline of mass peaceful demonstrations calling for a change in the political system.

Sri Lanka crisis

22 million people in Sri Lanka are currently struggling to meet their basic needs as the island has exhausted its foreign reserves. Persistent foreign borrowings followed by a significant 2019 tax cut package, and the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in Sri Lanka’s forex debt crossing $50 billion. The collapse of tourism combined with food and energy price shocks earlier this year – exacerbated by the Ukraine war – has led to a debt and balance-of-payments crisis, according to the UN humanitarian office, OCHA. Currently, Sri Lanka has to pay $7 billion in foreign debts by the end of this year and $25 billion by 2026.

