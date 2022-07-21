Ranil Wickremesinghe To Swear-in As Lankan President, Warns Against ‘unlawful’ Protests

Newly-elected President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to take oath as the 9th head of state of the island nation on Thursday, succeeding Gotabaya Rajapaksa and ending days of political turmoil in the country. After being elected by the Parliament he vowed to crack down on the 'unlawful' protests, condemning them as “against the law”.

In a stern warning to the protestors amid the ongoing crisis, Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he will not accept stirring up violence. After offering prayers at a Buddhist temple the President-elect said, "If you try to topple the government, occupy the president's office and the prime minister's office, that is not democracy, it is against the law...we will deal with them firmly according to the law," Guardian reported. “We will deal with them firmly according to the law. We will not allow a minority of protesters to suppress the aspirations of the silent majority clamouring for a change in the political system," he added.

Wickremesinghe elected with 134 votes in favour

He was elected with 134 votes in favour of the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament. "Our divisions are now over," the 73-year-old President and Six-time PM of Sri Lanka said during his acceptance speech in the Parliament.

In the three-way contest, Wickremesinghe defeated the leader of rebels of Sri Lanka Peramuna Podujana (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma, and Anura Kumara Dissanayake from Leftist Janatha Vimukti Peramuna (JVP) who secured 82 and 3 votes, respectively.

Although Wickremesinghe is a seasoned politician, leading the island during a crippling economic downturn, he is highly unappreciated among voters due to his closeness with the Rajapaksas. However, it is under Wickremesinghe, that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resumed talks on an economic bailout package to bring some respite to the island grappling with empty foreign reserves and an acute shortage of essential commodities.

Protests continue in Sri Lanka

Protests, which began last week in Colombo, continued with demonstrators defiant to curfew and tear gas shells fired by security forces. The demonstrations are likely to escalate as citizens for weeks also have been calling for Wickremesinghe's resignation, considering he is an ally of Rajapaksa. The President's elect now faces a long road ahead for the remaining term until November 2024 as Sri Lanka continues to struggle crippled by the economic crisis and deepened public mistrust in the Parliament.

(Image: AP)