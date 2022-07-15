Ranil Wickremesinghe Vows To Uphold Constitution & Ensure MPs Freely Elect New President

Ranil Wickremesinghe, the interim president of Sri Lanka, declared on July 15 that every effort will be made to allow MPs to exercise their right to freely choose a new president on July 20 and support the upholding of the constitution. On July 15, Ranil Wickremesinghe took the oath of office as Sri Lanka's temporary president. He will serve in that capacity until the Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"There are certain groups who are out to inflict undue influence on MPs on July 20 when they vote to elect a new President. Therefore, all steps will be taken to ensure their security," Wickremesinghe said in a televised speech.

According to the prime minister's office, Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn in as acting president of Sri Lanka in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. Ranil further extended an invitation to all parties to reach an understanding and create an all-party government. He continued, saying that it is time to set aside personal political goals in order to rebuild the country.

He said, "I also invite all parties to come to an agreement to form an all party government. It's time to forget political aspirations of Individuals. There should be a country for us to engage in politics. Therefore, I invite all political parties to be a part of the process of rebuilding the nation."

Sri Lanka crisis & Rajapaksa's resignation

The parliamentary speaker announced that Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the now former president of Sri Lanka, had resigned officially following a dramatic week that saw him flee the nation after demonstrators ransacked his offices and presidential residence. The speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, officially announced Rajapaksa's resignation in a broadcast speech on the morning of July 15.

Rajapaksa is currently hiding out in Singapore after leaving the Maldives. The formal resignation announcement was postponed until Friday while the speakers' office validated the letter, which was transmitted late on the night of July 14 first by email and then the original via diplomatic flight. Rajapaksa's decision to escape without resigning had put Sri Lanka in a state of political limbo for more than 36 hours, and tensions had risen in the country, which was still in an emergency status.

Image: AP