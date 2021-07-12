Raw Dog Food ‘may Be Fuelling Spread Of Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria’, Claims New Study

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have now warned of “an international public health risk” after finding antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a range of different types of raw dog food. The World Health Organization has called Antibiotic-resistant "superbugs" one of the top global threats to public health.

According to a press release issued by the researchers of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious, "The trend for feeding dogs raw food may be fueling the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria".

A team from the University of Porto in Portugal analyzed 55 samples of dog food from 25 brands, including 14 raw frozen types looking for Enterococci bacteria. In the research it was found, the bacteria can live harmlessly in human and animal intestines but can be dangerous in other parts of the body and can be resistant to antibiotics.

Researchers found that all of the raw dog food samples contained antibiotic-resistant Enterococci, including bacteria resistant to the last-resort antibiotic, linezolid. Genetic sequencing revealed that some of these antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the raw dog food were the same kind found in hospital patients in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.

"The close contact of humans with dogs and the commercialization of the studied brands in different countries poses an international public health risk," said researcher Ana Freitas.

"European authorities must raise awareness about the potential health risks when feeding raw diets to pets and the manufacture of dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices, must be reviewed", she added.

Freitas explained the risk of being unhygienic and said, that the "dog owners should wash their hands after handling pet food and disposing of feces".

According to a research paper, which has not been published yet, led by a team from Portugal tested pet owners and animals from 80 households for bacteria with the MCR-1 gene and found 4 humans and eight dogs tested positive for bacteria carrying MCR-1, and in two households the gene was found in both the dog and its owner.

Notably, the genetic analysis of the samples suggested that in one of these two cases, the gene had been transmitted from dog to owner. The new research has escalated fear among dog owners that their pets could spread resistance to last-resort antibiotics.

Meanwhile, the WHO has termed this as one of the greatest public health threats facing humanity.