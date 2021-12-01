The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Monday lauded India’s “great work” in defeating COVID-19 and the national vaccine campaigns. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Sputnik maker Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev spoke about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has been detected in more than 10 countries. When asked about the emerging situation, Dmitriev said that more study is needed to have definitive answers.

Kirill Dmitriev said, “We believe that Sputnik V and Sutnik Light COVID-19 vaccine are so far efficient in fighting all the existing variants. Frankly, it showed to be one of the most efficient vaccines in the world.”

“So we are doing the study right now, but our scientists believe that it is highly likeable that Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will neutralise Omicron strain,” he added.

Further, Dmitriev noted that it is still not proven that the Omicron variant is actually more dangerous than the Delta variant. It is spreading faster but the severity of the disease still remains unknown, the RDIF CEO said adding that more research is needed. Dmitriev also went on to inform that in another three weeks, the Russian scientists will have more definitive information on the new Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Moreover, the RDIF chief said that his company has started manufacturing more vaccine shots. He also stated that Russia has started making more vaccines. Just in case a new modified shot of Sputnik V or Sputnik Light is required, it'll be ready in February, he said.

“Indian, as the main production hub of Sputnik, will be producing Omicron version of the vaccine if needed,” Dmitriev added.

Concern over Omicron variant

The Omicron strain was found in a specimen collected on November 9. South Africa had alerted the WHO regarding the new B.1.1.529 variant on November 24 and the UN health agency named it 'Omicorn' on November 26. The new strain has been deemed a Variant of Concern (VoC) by the World Health Organization. Currently, experts are worried about how quickly it may spread.

Concern over the new strain has prompted around 56 countries to issue travel restrictions. Governments across the globe have also changed their regulations in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron. African nations have come on the radar, with the rest of the world suspending flights or closing its borders to the selected 7 to 9 nations on the continent.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)

