RDIF CEO Calls Sputnik V 'Russian-Indian' COVID Vaccine, Highlights India's Contribution

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev spoke with Republic Media Network as the first batch of Russian vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking on the momentous occasion for aiding India's fight against the devastating second wave of COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev stated that Sputnik V is a "Russian-Indian vaccine" since its clinical trials were conducted in India and the Russian government had been in close contact with the Indian scientists during the development of the vaccine.

"We are fighting jointly with India and Sputnik V is actually a Russian-Indian vaccine. We have been from day 1, speaking very closely with Indian scientists, we kept clinical trials in India. We kept production in India. This is just the first shipment. More will be coming in the following weeks."

India received its first batch of 150,000 Sputnik V vaccines on Saturday. Dmitriev stated that three million vaccine doses will be sent to India in the coming weeks, while India will start indigenous production of the Russian developed vaccine to produce 850 million doses this year to help India's fight in containing the deadly virus as well as help other countries to combat the virus surge.

Sputnik V + Covishield combination

In an interesting development, Dmitriev also said Russian vaccine developers will also work closely with existing Indian vaccine manufacturers i.e. Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to bring about a combination of doses with Sputnik V. He believed a combination of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be a good solution against mutations.

"India will manufacturer 850 million doses. We will work very closely with existing Indian vaccines, we believe they are good. We may even have a joint program with Serum, where it will be one shot from them and one shot from us because we believe combining the shots and having vaccine cocktails is also a good solution to fight different mutations. India will really be a great hub for the production of Sputnik V. India has some of the best pharmaceutical companies in the world," the RDIF CEO added.

The first batch of Sputnik V carrying 1.5 lakh doses landed in Hyderabad on Saturday. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and supported by RDIF. The vaccine has proven to exhibit 91.6% efficacy and is one of the three vaccines to have efficacy above 90%.

COVID-19 situation in India

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated. States reporting a high number of fresh COVID-19 cases include Maharashtra with 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka with 48,296, and Kerala that reported 37,199 in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, support is pouring in from around 40 nations across the world including all major powers like the US, Russia, Japan, France, Germany, and the UK who have announced medical supplies and assistance to help India deal with the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.