'Real Concern': Europe Has Become 'epicentre' Of COVID-19 Again, Says WHO Amid Second Wave

The World Health Organization Europe’s Director on October 29 said that Europe is at the ‘epicentre’ on the pandemic as 53 regions have reaached a new weekly record for confirmed cases and more than 1.5 million cases were confirmed last week. Also, more than 10 million cases have been confirmed since the beginning. He also said that the number of fatalities have seen a major surge of 30 per cent since the last week and “hospitalizations have risen to levels unseen since the spring”. Most European governments had eased lockdowns over the summer to revive the hard-hit economies, however, with a spike in cases all over the continent, the countries have agreed on tougher measures.

Read: WHO: Europe Now Has More Than 10 Million COVID-19 Cases

Europe records a massive surge in cases

Kluge said, “At the risk of sounding alarmist, I must express our very real concern”. He added, “test positivity levels have reached new highs”. Kluge called national lockdowns a “last resort option”. As cases in France increased rapidly, President Emmanuel Macron recently announced night curfews for four weeks in Paris and other major cities. He said, “We’ll get through if we stick together”. Also, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that other German leaders have agreed on tougher measures. According to Kluge, lockdowns will give these countries an opportunity to “recoup and scale up”.

Read: COVID-19: 'Second Wave' In Russia Won't Last More Than 3 Weeks, Says Health Official

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her concern. During a virtual summit, she said that the virus is very serious as the number of cases are rising. She said, "Numbers of hospitalizations are rising. Numbers of death are rising, not as fast fortunately... but the spread will overwhelm our health care systems if we do not act urgently". Talking about lockdowns, Kluge said that if countries are imposing lockdown then schools should be exempt as they are confident that children and adolescents are not considered 'primary drivers' of transmission.He said that the greatest concern for the countries should be its health workers.

Read: South African President Ramaphosa In Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Positive Guest

Also Read: Austria's Postal Service Prints Covid-themed 'Corona Stamps' On Toilet Paper

(Image Credits: AP)