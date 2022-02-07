'Real Threat': Russia Says West Should Focus On US Deploying Nuclear Weapons In Europe

Russia has said that the West should focus on the real threat of the US deploying nuclear weapons in Europe instead of talking about the “hypothetical” deployment of Russian weapons in Belarus. According to Sputnik, Russia’s Director of the Department for Non-proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov said the remarks considering the West after senior US State Department official said that proposed changes in the Belarusian Consitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.

Following remarks by the US State Department official, Yermakov said, “I would like to counter ask the question of whether our European colleagues see a threat to their security not in the hypothetical Belarusian, but in the actual deployment on the territory of a number of NATO countries of American nuclear weapons capable of hitting targets on the territory of Russia”. Yermakov stressed that the participation of European non-nuclear states in NATO’s “joint nuclear missions” directly contradicts their basic obligations under the treaty on Non-Proliferation of nuclear Weapons.

Yermakov further told Sputnik, “We categorically disagree with such duplicity of Western countries”.

Meanwhile, as tensions continue to soar in Europe over Russia's alleged amassing of troops near Ukrainian border, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan predicted that Moscow could invade Ukraine "any day", thus ending the conflict at an "enormous human cost." Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, NSA Sullivan stated that current developments along the conflict zone in Ukraine indicate an overrun. "We are in a window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead," Sullivan stressed.

More US troops reach Poland amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Meanwhile, a plane carrying American soldiers landed in southern Poland on Sunday on US President Joe Biden’s order to deploy additional US troops to Poland, Romania, Germany this week as tensions continue to rise between Russia and Ukraine. Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak said in a tweet that more American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division landed in Rzeszów. The Polish Defence Ministry had said on February 2 that around 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland would operate in the country's eastern-southern part. On Friday and Saturday, a handful of soldiers arrived in the European nation on other planes.

The US sent its soldiers to Poland at a time of heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine with Western nations ramping up military manoeuvres near the Russian borders. Ukraine, the US and its allies have accused Russia of massing troops near the border with Kyiv and have even pointed out the possibility of an “invasion”. However, Moscow has denied such claims and instead stressed its right to mobilise troops within its borders in defence of its national security.

(Image: AP)