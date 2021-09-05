Red Cross Head Arrives In Afghanistan To Visit Medical Facilities, Rehabilitation Centres

The head of the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) has arrived in Afghanistan for a three-day visit. Peter Maurer reached on Sunday and plans to visit rehabilitation centres and medical facilities. He will also meet ICRC staffers.

"Afghans have suffered from 40 years of conflict and they now face years of work to heal and recover. The International Committee of the Red Cross is dedicated to staying here to help that recovery," President Maurer said, "The future of all Afghans relies on the continued compassion, empathy and investment from the outside world."

The ICRC is a humanitarian organisation located in Geneva. A part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the ICRC has won three Nobel Peace Prizes (in 1917, 1944 and 1963).

The ICRC in its website said that the war-torn country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Thousand of people were wounded in the past few weeks as fighting raged in cities. It informed that the organisation has treated over 7,600 people injured by weapons in the first two weeks of August. More than 40,000 people injured were treated by ICRC-supported facilities in June, July and August.

"The ICRC has access across the country. We have been working in Taliban-controlled areas for years and we have a positive working relationship with them, at both the top level and the local leadership level. The changes in Afghanistan have not changed our relationship with them, and the current situation doesn't change the way we seek to operate," it informed.

Afghanistan Crisis

Due to the fall of the US-backed government, the likelihood of an economic crisis is looming large over the war-ravaged nation. The country is also fighting acute drought, heading towards food scarcity and humanitarian crisis.

The Taliban has seized control over Afghanistan after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani administration and the withdrawal of US troops last month. The terrorist organisation is now all set to form its government, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to be its leader.

This time, the Taliban has assured inclusive government. However, prohibiting co-ed schools and music speak differently. They have also started an offensive against minorities.