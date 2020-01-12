Reformed Criminal Building Homes For Homeless Out Of Shipping Containers

A man from the United Kingdom is winning hearts on the internet as he is opening micro-homes for the homeless who were addicted to drugs but are now on detox. The man named Hayden Lee Jessop, from Leeds, who himself got into drugs and violence and eventually landed in a prison in 2013 is planning to turn some shipping containers into a liveable space. Hayden served seven weeks in prison, but now as a 28-year-old has decided to help others who are in a somewhat similar situation as he was.

Inspiring

The father-of-two founded Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds after coming out from prison and embarked on a journey to change the lives of other needy people. Hayden built a business after coming out of the prison which provides for his charity works, but he also receives help from other businesses as well. Recently, a company named Halifax donated timber that will clad the inside of the containers. Work on the first micro home has already begun and is expected to be finished by the next few months.

The official Facebook page of Vulnerable Citizen Support Leeds wrote, "When you're committed on making change, anything is possible...... today I would like the people from around Leeds to take a good look at this 'MICRO HOME' as within the next few months this will be turned into somebody's home. I'm so glad I linked up with Jasper to get a good understanding of how to move forward fully regulated, to the standard and the spec that a normal house should be."

Hayden plans to move the micro homes to his own private piece of land. Hayden while talking to the international media said that the plan is to get the people living in the container to help him out in making other micro homes. Hayden is eventually planning to build around eight homes for the needy. According to Hayden, the people living in the home will get their own independent space and if they have a pet they can keep them as well. The residents of the micro-homes will also receive basic employment skills training while living there.

