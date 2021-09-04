‘Refugee Life Never Easy’: Afghan Refugee Posts Image Of Paltry Food Given At US Camp

An Afghan refugee based at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas received a severe backlash from the netizens after he posted a picture of the food box provided at the camp. On September 2, a blogger and a former writer at iPSO Afghanistan, Hamed Ahmadi took to Twitter to share his experience at one of the US camps. As per reports, he posted the picture to show the world that being a refugee is not very glamorous. Although, the response he received was far from expected.

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist, who also has a bit of a social media presence took to Twitter to share a picture of the paltry food that was handed to him and many more like him in the El Paso camp. "Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy and favourable. Ford bliss, El Paso, Texas," he posted the caption along with the image. The picture Hamed uploaded showed two pieces of chicken, few slices of fruit, and bread. Take a look at the post:

Not complaining but this is what I got last night for dinner and the next meal is 12 hours later. Refugee life might be safe but never easy & favorable. Fort bliss El Paso Texas. #AfghanRefugees #afghanistan pic.twitter.com/2X7eP8Uwa0 — Hamed Ahmadi (@ahmadihamed_) September 2, 2021

What aimed to be an explanatory post, garnered much criticism from social media. Viewers outright reprimanded Ahmadi and called him "ungrateful." Many viewers also mocked him and asked him to "go back to Afghanistan." The post amassed over 3k likes, 600 reactions and counting.

The comment section was overpoured with hateful comments and unfavourable feedbacks. "Return to your country and raise your voice if you see any wrong, it's far better than being humiliated. If you have the same feeling in your country and outside, prefer your country," one user wrote. Some users also called him out for his choice of phone. "I can see slices of bread on the left side, which you are not showing. You are tweeting from an iPhone, which is expensive. You should be thankful to the people who saved your life & you got out of the country alive & you are eating. Be grateful & thank them. Throw the iPhone," he wrote. Check out the Twitter posts that humiliated the youngster with repeated taunts.

Return to your country and raise your voice if you see any wrong, it's far better than being humiliated. If you have a same feeling in your country and outside, prefer your country. — Ben Shafee (@amirshafeejmi) September 4, 2021

Instead of saying thank you, your complaining about the meal you received for free that it doesn’t suffice your appetite. Who asked you to run away from your home country… next time post a full photo — Rahim Zui (@rahim_zui) September 3, 2021

"He has the right to!"

Even though there were users who showered hateful comments on the post. There were quite a few who expressed solidarity and extended support to the young man. "You are absolutely allowed to complain, this is nothing. Refugees still have rights and it’s ridiculous that you are getting fed so little," one user wrote. "What...does an iPhone have to do with ANY of this?? [Do] you mean any person having an iPhone is privileged and doesn't need proper food?? Grow up," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, the Independent approached Hamed Ahmadi to talk about the image that spread like wildfire. During his interview, Ahmadi explained that the purpose of the tweet was "not ... to be complaining...(but) describing a situation of Afghan refugees that are in the situation that they never really wanted to be in." He also informed that he was "forced to leave" his country "due to his social media presence," leaving behind his family including his parents and sister.

Image: @HamedAhmadi/Twitter