Relationship Between African Countries & Russia Based On Equality, Says Duma Speaker

During the plenary session of the Second Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference on Monday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the Russian State Duma Speaker, claimed that the relations between Russia and African countries have been established on the principles of equality and selflessness. According to Volodin, this stands in stark contrast to the colonial policies being pursued by the United States and Europe.

"It is necessary to emphasize: Russia and African countries are equal allies and partners. Our relations have always been built on an unselfish basis, on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs," he said, as per a report from TASS. He stressed on the fact that "the African continent has never been a subject of mercantile interest, use of labor and raw material resources" for Russia.

Volodin accuses US and Europe of a "colonial approach"

In Volodin's judgement, US and Europe have a completely different approach. "Washington and Brussels seek to take control of Russian and African natural resources. In fact, they continue their colonial policy. They go to any measures, including force and terrorist nature, for their own benefit," he claimed. Volodin added that Washington cannot dictate to Moscow how it should develop its ties with other regions of the globe.

The speaker of Russia's Duma highlighted the country's growing trade and economic cooperation with African states, despite what he called "illegal sanctions from Washington." According to the politician, bilateral trade reached $17.9 billion at the end of last year. In his remarks, the speaker emphasized the increasingly significant role played by the African continent in addressing both regional and global issues, suggesting that this trend is set to continue.

A look at Africa's Geopolitical importance

Africa is a continent of great geopolitical significance, with its vast landmass, abundant natural resources, and strategic location at the crossroads of major trade routes between Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Its importance is further amplified by the fact that it is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, making it a key player in the global economy.

One of the most significant reasons why Africa is geopolitically important is its vast natural resources. The continent is home to some of the world's largest reserves of oil, gas, coal, and other minerals, including gold, platinum, and diamonds. These resources are crucial to the global economy, and many countries depend on them for their energy and manufacturing needs. Additionally, Africa's agricultural potential is enormous, with fertile soil and a diverse range of crops that can feed not only its own population but also those of other countries.

Africa's strategic location is another key factor that makes it geopolitically important. The continent sits at the intersection of major trade routes between Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas, is a vital shipping route that passes through Africa. Additionally, the continent's proximity to the Middle East, Europe, and Asia has made it a critical hub for global trade, and its ports and shipping lanes are some of the busiest in the world.

Moreover, Africa's growing population and rapidly expanding economies are also important geopolitical factors. According to the United Nations, Africa's population is expected to double by 2050, making it the fastest-growing region in the world. This growth has the potential to create vast new markets and opportunities for investment and trade, which could help to drive economic growth and development in the region.