Relief For Sri Lanka? World Bank Says No Loans Until 'framework In Place To Tackle Crisis'

World Bank Group on Friday, July 29 expressed grave concerns linked to the dire economic situation and its devastating impact on Sri Lanka's population. The international monetary agency announced in a statement that it is "repurposing resources" under existing loans in its portfolio to make the essential items that had suffered a critical shortage such as medicines, cooking gas, fertilizer, and meals available for the school children as well as the vulnerable adults. World Bank also proposed that there shall be provisions made for the meals and tuition waivers for the kids going to school.

"We are working closely with implementing agencies to establish robust controls and fiduciary oversight to ensure these resources reach the poorest and most vulnerable," said The World Bank in a statement on July 29. "We will continue to monitor this closely. We are also coordinating closely with other development partners to maximize the impact of our support for the people of Sri Lanka," it added.

'No new financing for Sri Lanka'

According to the World Bank, until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place to tackle the Sri Lankan crisis, it does not plan to offer new financing to the island nation. The international financial institution emphasised that reversing the worst economic and financial crisis "requires deep structural reforms that focus on economic stabilization, and also on addressing the root structural causes that created this crisis to ensure that Sri Lanka’s future recovery and development is resilient and inclusive."

"Until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, the World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka," the international monetary bank had further iterated.

Earlier the World Bank had refuted the rumours regarding approval of a "bridge loan or new loan commitments" for cash-strapped Sri Lanka. The bank said that this, among other assertions, is incorrect. "We are concerned for the people of Sri Lanka and are working in coordination with the IMF and other development partners in advising on appropriate policies to restore economic stability and broad-based growth," the World Bank had also iterated.