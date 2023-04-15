'Relieved That My Friend Fumio Kishida Is Safe', Says PM Modi After Wakayama Blast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to the blast that occurred at Wakayama in Japan and said that he was relieved that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was safe.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM Fumio Kishida was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated right before he was expected to deliver a speech at a rally in Wakayama after an explosion rocked the western city on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the blast was heard and plumes of smoke enveloped Saikazaki fishing port where the Japanese PM concluded his inspection tour to deliver an address.

Japan PM's first remark after the incident

After the occurrence of the blast, Kishida took to Twitter to deliver his first comments over an explosion at a port in Wakayama City that disrupted his rally and led to his evacuation.

Taking to Twitter, he vowed to stand at the forefront of public speeches and rallies as the country begins to hold elections. Japan PM wrote, "We are now holding elections, the most important part of democracy for our country. I have to ask each and every one of you, who are the main players in this country, to clearly show your thoughts. With that thought in mind, I continue to stand on the stage of street speeches."

He added, "I am determined to carry this important election through to the end, working together with the people."

Japan PM also urged Hirofumi Kado of Wakayama District 1 of the House of Representatives to use his power to support a Liberal Democratic Party candidate that was endorsed by him during Saturday's ill-fated rally.

Videos of the incident surface on social media

Videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media where journalists and people at the rally fleeing to safety and a man being held by others who appear to be law enforcement officials. The incident took place nearly nine months after Kishida's predecessor Shinzo Abe was shot dead during a stump speech. On July 8, 2022, Abe died on his way to the hospital after he was shot during a political campaign event held in the city of Nara.

Images: AP