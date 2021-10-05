Prior to the next United Nations climate summit, Pope Francis joined dozens of other religious leaders on Monday, in committing to climate objectives and vowing to inspire their followers to maintain and live more sustainable lives. As per Associated Press, a united appeal was signed by the leaders to the government, stated, "We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children". This appeal request would be then forwarded to the president of the COP26 summit, Alok Sharma.

Francis has frequently emphasised the moral obligation of religious followers and asked to safeguard the environment through caring for God's creation. His pleas have mostly concentrated on saving the Earth for future generations as well as those most vulnerable to climate change's harmful effects. It's a statement that Pope Francis had made before, most notably in his 2015 encyclical "Praised Be."

The Religious leaders signed the appeal at the Apostolic Palace

The Associated Press further reported that the pope was joined by the leaders from other major faith groups which comprise Sunni and Shiite Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Jainism, Sikhism and others, who togetherly urged environmental measures to protect the world.

The appeal request was signed during a ceremonial event at the Apostolic Palace which was co-hosted by the Holy See, Britain, and Italy, which now leads the Group of 20. The religious leaders had also worked with scientists for several months to create the appeal in order to build support before the Glasgow UN climate conference. Although Pope Francis is likely to attend, the Vatican has yet to announce his attendance.

With Bartholomew by his side, Francis entered the Hall of Blessings and welcomed each of the delegates as a string quartet performed Vivaldi's "Four Seasons." Normally, Francis does not wear a mask within the Vatican, but he and the other delegates did on Monday.

Climate action at COP26

“Faith and Science: An Appeal for COP26” is the latest effort to generate enthusiasm and indignation before the October 31-November 12 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which the experts say is the "make-or-break" chance to cut carbon emissions and maintain global warming, as per AP.

The purpose of the Glasgow summit is to achieve more aggressive agreements to keep global warming far lower than 2 degrees Celsius, with a purpose of 1.5 degrees Celsius relative to pre-industrial levels. The aim of the event is also on raising funds and safeguarding fragile populations and natural ecosystems.

(Image: AP)