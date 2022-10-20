'Remarkable': Scientists Find First-known Map Of Night Sky In Medieval Parchment In Egypt

Scientists have found the first-known map of the night sky in a medieval parchment from a monastery in Egypt. The discovery appears to be part of the long-lost star catalogue of the astronomer Hipparchus, The Nature reported. Scientists have been searching for Hipparchus's catalogue for years.

James Evans, a historian of astronomy at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, termed the discovery as "rare" and "remarkable." Evans said that the latest development shows that Hipparchus mapped the heavens centuries much before other known attempts. Evans stated that until now the only star catalogue that had survived was compiled by astronomer Claudius Ptolemy in Alexandria, Egypt in the second century AD. The discovery highlights a crucial moment in the birth of science when astronomers began to measure and predict the patterns they observed in the sky instead of just describing them.

Pages include Codex Climaci Rescriptus

The manuscript originally belonged to the Greek Orthodox St Catherine's Monastery in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. However, the majority of its 146 leaves are now housed in the Museum of the Bible in Washington. As per the Nature report, pages include the Codex Climaci Rescriptus, a collection of Syriac texts written in the tenth or eleventh centuries. Notably, the study for the discovery of the first-known map has been published in Journal for the History of Astronomy. In 2012, Peter Williams, a biblical scholar at the University of Cambridge, told his students to study the pages as a summer project.

Researches captured images of each page

One of the students, Jamie Klair noticed a passage in Greek. In 2017, the pages were again assessed through multispectral imaging. Researchers at the Early Manuscripts Electronic Library in Rolling Hills Estates and the University of Rochester captured 42 images of each page in different wavelengths of light and used computer algorithms to find the combination of frequencies in order to increase the hidden text, as per the report.

The imaging revealed nine folios of pages indicating texts that had been written over. Peter Williams spotted some odd numbers in the St Catherine's Monastery folios while poring over the pictures during the COVID-19 lockdown. He informed science historian Victor Gysembergh at the French national scientific research centre CNRS about the discovery. Gysembergh stated that he was "very excited" as it was "immediately clear" they had star coordinates.