Remembering The Battle Of Haifa: Israel Pays Tribute To Indian Troops On 105th Anniversary

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon remembered the valour and legacy of Indian soldiers on the 105th anniversary of the historic Battle of Haifa that broke out in 1918. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Israeli diplomat stated that the legacy of the soldiers who fought in the war is “cherished” in the hearts of both Indians and Israelis. He noted that it was the courageous Indian soldiers who laid the foundation of the India-Israel relations.

The Battle of Haifa was fought on 23 September 1918, during the First World War, against the Ottoman Empire. In 2018, the two nations marked the 100th anniversary of the war.

“Today, we mark #HaifaDay. 105 years to the liberation by Indian soldiers of what 30 yrs later became #Israel,” Gilon wrote on X. “The legacy of those heroes lives on, cherished in both our hearts and is another powerful emotional connection between our nations,” he added.

The battle was fought on September 23, 1918, towards the end of the Battle of Sharon. The war was fought by the British Army which mainly consisted of Indian soldiers at that time. To honour the valour of the Indian soldiers, the Indian Army commemorates September 23 as ‘Haifa Day’ every year to pay its respect to three Indian Cavalry, Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers who were mainly involved in the war.

Battle of Haifa remembering the valour of Indian soldiers

The Battle of Haifa was fought by the British Empire, the Kingdom of Italy and the French Third Republic against the Ottoman Empire during World War I. It was part of the series of battles which was fought under the Sinai and Palestine campaign. According to The Jerusalem Post, the fighting took place during the Battle of Megiddo which saw the British try to liberate what would soon become the “mandatory Palestine” for the Ottomans. What attracted the Entente powers to the war was the fact that they realised they needed a port to resupply the Egyptian Expeditionary Force. In order to do that, they were required to seize the port of Haifa.

Participation of Indian soldiers

The troops tasked with capturing the vital ports were the soldiers of the 15th (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade, which mostly comprised Indian soldiers. The Indian troops belonged to the cavalries of Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore. While the Mysore Lancers were to attack Haifa from the north, the Jodhpur Lancers had to take the area between Mount Carmel and the Kishon River.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Jodhpur Lancers were led by Maj. Thakur Dalpat Singh Shekhawat was a soldier born to a Rajput noble family who was already known for his prolific military credentials. The battle was fast and lasted for at least one hour.

It’s legacy

In 1922, a monument called Teen Murti was erected in New Delhi commemorating the three cavalry regiments from Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur that fought the battle. The Mysore and Jodhpur regiments have been combined forming India's 61st Cavalry Regiment to take part in an annual celebration and memorial service to commemorate the war. Not only this, Dalpat Singh Shekhawat was immortalised as the “Hero of Haifa”. In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Haifa Indian Cemetery during an official visit to Israel.