Brazil: Report By Army Calls For Isolation In An Effort To Contain Coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the Brazilian army has just come to light that contradicts Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. According to reports, the Brazillian army’s strategic studies centre claims that Brazil should implement widespread isolation, in an effort to fight the deadly coronavirus.

In an effort to contain the virus

As per reports, the Brazilian army has said that social distancing methods should be reinforced so that the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Brazil can be contained. The report by the army is in direct contradiction of President Bolsonaro that has called for states to end the lockdown and let Brazilians back to work.

According to reports, the President’s anti-lockdown stance has resulted in a divided cabinet. Many top military leaders have decided to side with Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, including Presidential Chief of Staff Walter Braga, an active-duty Army general.

As per reports, the army report also stated that the government will have to take a proactive and major roe in re-building the Brazilian economy once the virus subsides. Brazil has reported 12,232 coronavirus cases and over 500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Lower house passes ‘war budget’

As coronavirus spreads rapidly across Brazil, the lower house of Congress reportedly approved the amendment for a ‘war budget’. As per reports, the budget will help separate the coronavirus-related spending from the government’s main budget and it will also protect the economy of the country.

According to an international media outlet, the amendment creates an extraordinary regime to prevent expenses related to a ‘state of emergency’ decree triggered by the pandemic from being mixed with the federal budget over the same period. The bill will also grant the Brazilian central bank emergency bond-being powers to stabilise the financial markets. However, the bill is yet to get the Senate’s approval by three-fifths of the votes which is expected to take place next week.

(Image Credit AP)