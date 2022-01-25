Republic Day 2022: Australian PM Morrison Wishes Indians, Hails Canberra-New Delhi 'dosti'

Indian Embassy in Canberra thanked Australian PM Scott Morrison after he extended greetings to the Indian diaspora in Australia on the 73rd Republic Day of India. According to a letter, Morrison said that it is wonderful co-incidence that Australia shares its national holiday with India - 26 January. He also went on to say there is an “easiness, a natural connection” between the cultures of the two nations, and a “deep friendship”. “Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti,” he added.

Scott Morrison said, “Our familiarity means that we can work easily together – and together, we strive to build a better world. On this shared day – we honour the communities that share Australian and Indian heritage in our two countries. We know the pandemic has been testing for them with so many families separated.”

The Australian PM also said that in setting down its constitution in 1950, India secured the democratic freedoms that ensure justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for its people. “I join them, and every Australian with a connection to India, in celebrating the constitution’s enactment on this day,” Morrison said.

He added that as India marks its 75th anniversary of independence day in 2022, Australia and India continue to share “great friendship”. Further, Morrison even went on to express hope that in 2022, there would be a “COVID recovery” with families reuniting, and students and travellers returning to both of the nations.

Republic Day 2022 celebration

Meanwhile, like every year, this year too, Republic Day will be celebrated on a grand scale in the National Capital. However, the Republic Day parade this year will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will instead begin 30 minutes later at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. According to ANI, a senior police officer said that this year, the Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:30 am. Before the parade begins, homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said, adding that the delay is also caused due to the unavoidable COVID-19-related restrictions.

"The parade ceremony will be 90-minutes-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, contingents will March past. Tableaux will be showcased representing cultural diversity, social and economic progress during the parade," the officer had said.

(Image: ANI/AP)