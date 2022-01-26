Last Updated:

Republic Day: Bangladesh PM Pens Heartfelt Note, Recalls India's Support During 1971

On India's Republic Day, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote a heartfelt letter with wishes, remembrance and current relationship between countries

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Republic Day, Sheikh Hasina, PM Modi

IMAGE: AP/PTI


On India's 73rd Republic Day, Bangladesh Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina extended warm wishes to the people of India. Sheikh Hasina highlighted India-Bangladesh's relationship and described it as 'historic' as the celebrations are marked by 'epochal events and engagements at the highest levels'. PM Hasina also recalled PM Modi's presence in Dhaka in March 2021 during the occasion of the country's Independence. 

PM Sheikh Hasina also recalled India's support to Bangladesh during the Liberation war in 1971. Responding to the letter, High Commission of India in Bangladesh also wrote that the 'unique friendship is based on deepest trust, elevating our ties beyond strategic partnerships.'

India-Bangladesh relationship: 'A unique tie'

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh continued her heartfelt note by describing the relations between the two countries as 'unique ties of close friendship, cooperation and trust'. The letter further noted the unexplored areas that both the countries established during the recent times of the COVID-19 pandemic. 'We look forward to working together with India in the next fifty years and beyond' wrote Bangladesh Prime Minister. 

READ | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial

Republic Day 2022: Showcasing India’s military might & cultural diversity

Under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with the 75th year of Independence. Several first-time-decision has been taken this year including:

READ | Republic Day 2022: Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra & other sportspersons extend wishes

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones for the ‘Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.

  • 10 large LED screens - five on each side of Rajpath have been installed and screens will show the live show for the citizens to have a better experience of the parade.
  • -A nationwide flagship programme of NCC ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the nation.
  • -Ten scrolls each 75 metres in length and 15 ft in height, will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade. They were prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event jointly organised by the Ministries of Defence and Culture.
  • For the first time, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organised, a nationwide ‘Veer Gatha’ competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners.
READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls national flag; greets citizens on 73rd Republic Day
READ | Why is the tricolour 'unfurled' on Republic Day but 'hoisted' on Independence Day? Read
READ | Anupam Kher sends warm Republic Day wishes to fans; pens special note on the occasion
Tags: Republic Day, India, Bangladesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND