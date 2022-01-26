Republic Day: Bangladesh PM Pens Heartfelt Note, Recalls India's Support During 1971

On India's 73rd Republic Day, Bangladesh Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina extended warm wishes to the people of India. Sheikh Hasina highlighted India-Bangladesh's relationship and described it as 'historic' as the celebrations are marked by 'epochal events and engagements at the highest levels'. PM Hasina also recalled PM Modi's presence in Dhaka in March 2021 during the occasion of the country's Independence.

PM Sheikh Hasina also recalled India's support to Bangladesh during the Liberation war in 1971. Responding to the letter, High Commission of India in Bangladesh also wrote that the 'unique friendship is based on deepest trust, elevating our ties beyond strategic partnerships.'

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina, for the warm wishes on India's 73rd #RepublicDay.



Our unique friendship is based on deepest trust, elevating our ties beyond strategic partnerships.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/B8YCJe3eQD — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) January 26, 2022

India-Bangladesh relationship: 'A unique tie'

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh continued her heartfelt note by describing the relations between the two countries as 'unique ties of close friendship, cooperation and trust'. The letter further noted the unexplored areas that both the countries established during the recent times of the COVID-19 pandemic. 'We look forward to working together with India in the next fifty years and beyond' wrote Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Republic Day 2022: Showcasing India’s military might & cultural diversity

Under the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ this year India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day with the 75th year of Independence. Several first-time-decision has been taken this year including:

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones for the ‘Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.