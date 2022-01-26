Republic Day: Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering Sends Best Wishes; 'We Rejoice With You In Heart'

On the occasion of Republic Day, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering sent out a congratulatory message to the 'people of India' while affirming 'that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoices' the 'majestic parades in celebration'. India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day, commemorating the day as the constitution of India was adopted on January 26, 1950.

"On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoice with you in heart and spirit," he stated.

Taking to Twitter, PM Lotay Tshering shared, "On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoices with you in heart and spirit."

In addition, the Bhutan Prime Minister attached a note elucidating the spirits of the occasion; he affirmed bilateral tries and 'profound friendships' shared between the neighbouring countries. PM Lotay Tshering wrote, "And just as the two nations (India & Bhutan) stood firm and resolute in extending profound friendships through the contours of time, I have no doubt that we will continue to write many more stories of success and happiness together."

On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoice with you in heart and spirit. https://t.co/jlrWxcButi pic.twitter.com/xR5jH0kAjh — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) January 26, 2022

Earlier today, the US Department of State extended greetings to the Indian government and its citizens. Taking to Twitter, the State Department said that as millions of Indians celebrate their “vibrant” Constitution, the US is reminded of the nations’ shared democratic values and the strength of the Washington-New Delhi strategic partnership.

Happy 73rd Republic Day India! As millions of Indians celebrate their vibrant Constitution today, we are reminded of our nations' shared democratic values and the strength of the U.S.-India strategic partnership. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 25, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, UK PM Boris Johnson and Australian PM Scott Morrison had also extended greetings to the Indian diaspora on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day of India. In a statement, Johnson said that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage.

73rd Republic Day 2022

The year's Republic Day celebrations are being held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year's Republic Day is being celebrated with strict curbs and 5,000-8,000 visitors were allowed to visit Rajpath to see the parade against 25,000 audiences in 2021.

The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations regarding the 75th year of Independence. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. India's technological advancement in the defence sector will be showcased by the DRDO too.