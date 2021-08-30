In the aftermath of the latest attack that rocked Kabul, the Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals from the attack site in Afghanistan's capital. The rockets were targeted towards the Kabul International Airport as evacuation operations continue. However, the rockets were intercepted by the airport's missile defence systems, thereby leading to the missiles to fall in different parts of Kabul.

Republic's exclusive report from Kabul

Republic has been constantly covering the situation in Afghanistan as a series of developments take place. As a part of its latest report, Republic has accessed an exclusive image sent by its reporter on the ground. The visuals show a car that has been completely burned and destroyed in the missile attack. However, it is still unclear if there were any casualties in the rocket attack. In addition, the ground report has revealed that the car was allegedly mounted with at least six Russian-made Katyusha rocket launchers. In another visual accessed by Republic Media Network, it can be seen that a building was damaged as a result of the rocket attack that took place in Monday.

White House confirms rocket attack in Kabul

The White House on Monday has confirmed the latest rocket attack in Afghanistan's Kabul as evacuation operations continue before the August 31 deadline. Issuing a statement, the White House informed that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain have briefed President Joe Biden about the rocket attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The White House statement further read that President Joe Biden was informed about the ongoing evacuation operations which continue uninterrupted. In addition, it further stated that Biden has reconfirmed his order that commanders must step up their efforts to prioritise steps that will ensure the safety of American forces on ground.

Rockets fired at Kabul Airport; missile defense system intercepts

Earlier on Monday, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul. Reports initially stated that the targets remained unclear. However, local sources later reported that the rockets were fired from a vehicle at Aspha Square near the airport. The rocket attacks were repelled by Kabul International Airport's defense system.