Within hours of the Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan, the people of the war-torn country, who after being left on their own by the government, mustered the courage to voice their resistance to the military rule of what now goes by the name of 'the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'. In spite of assuring that the Afghans had nothing to worry about, that Afghanistan would no longer be a 'battlefield' but a 'peaceful country' in a press conference, the Taliban has resorted to bloodshed. They open fired on all those protesting on the streets and made it clear that freedom in the country was still restricted, and there was no space for dissent.

Horror stories continue to come in about what is actually going on on the streets of Afghan cities, while little is known of what barbarism may be ongoing in the hinterlands. At this time, the Afghan people have been soundly betrayed by the global media, which has retreated just as expeditiously and unceremoniously as its patrons in the US and western Europe. However, the Republic Media Network vows to stand solidly with them at this desperate juncture.

Republic stands with Afghanistan's people as western media deserts them

After assuring 'full support', the United States has turned its back towards the country wherein they promised to establish a democratic form of government. President Joe Biden, in an address to the world, flipped his stance by saying that that the aim behind US troops' presence in Afghanistan for 20 years was never 'nation building' and that they cannot endlessly be involved in the country's 'civil war'. There are countries, like Pakistan, backing the US decision, saying that it was a 'logical one'.

The United Nations under the presidency of India is negotiating and has asked the Taliban to stick to the promises made earlier. Who, however, is going to keep a check on the promises made, especially when it's not hidden that the military group has the tendency of flipping its stance? Who is going to communicate if they do change the stance because till now, the international media - the CNNs and BBCs of the world - have also not been covering the matter in its entirety.

Republic Media Network, led by its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami will. Republic will stand with the Afghan people and expose the atrocities of the Taliban. For this, the network has deployed a massive team on the ground to report the real on-ground situation in the country.

Arnab Goswami's message to the people of Afghanistan

"The last 72 hours have shown that the global media has betrayed the people of Afghanistan, the global media, the so-called mainstream players, are complicit in joining hands with their patrons in the United States and Western Europe to conceal the truth of what is happening on the ground across Afghanistan, about the brutalities the people of Afghanistan are suffering. At this time, the only option for all of us is to join hands and the Republic Media Network will join hands with journalists, citizens across Afghanistan, and on television and digitally, through text and video across all platforms, we will launch a counter-movement against the brutalities that the Taliban is unleashing on the people of Afghanistan. We must let the people of Afghanistan know that they are not alone. This is the time to come together, please join hands as we unleash the truth of the Taliban and expose them before the entire world."

If you have any inputs, videos and images which you want to share with us, you can write to us at voiceofafghans@republicworld.com. Your identity will be withheld and protected at all costs at all levels, but the horrors of the Taliban must be exposed.