Republic Top 10: Arnab Goswami's Appeal To Expose Taliban; Protests In Afghanistan & More

Republic stands with Afghan people; hear Arnab Goswami's appeal to expose Taliban horrors

The United Nations under the presidency of India is negotiating and has asked the Taliban to stick to the promises made earlier. Who, however, is going to keep a check on the promises made, especially when it's not hidden that the military group has the tendency of flipping its stance? Who is going to communicate if they do change the stance because till now, the international media - the CNNs and BBCs of the world - have also not been covering the matter in its entirety.

Republic Media Network, led by its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami will communicate. Republic will stand with the Afghan people and expose the atrocities of the Taliban. For this, the network has deployed a massive team on the ground to report the real on-ground situation in the country.

Read full story

Ashraf Ghani in UAE after fleeing Afghanistan, welcomed on 'humanitarian ground': UAE Govt

Putting to end all speculations doing the rounds on the whereabouts of Ashraf Ghani, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday confirmed that the Afghan President, along with his family, had been welcomed into its borders. In the statement, the Ministry has stated that they have been welcomed to the UAE on 'humanitarian grounds'. Soon after surrendering to the Taliban, Ashraf Ghani, along with his family and his aides, had fled Afghanistan stating that they wanted to 'avoid further bloodshed'.

Read full story

MASSIVE: Afghanistan 'President' Amrullah Saleh says anti-Taliban resistance to continue

In exclusive audio accessed by Republic Media Network, Afghanistan 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh said that he is the acting president of the worn-torn country and asserted that resistance will continue against the Taliban.

Read full story

Afghanistan musters 'Resistance' against Taliban; Republic accesses videos from Panjshir

In a super-exclusive report from Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, the Republic Media Network has accessed seven 'never-seen-before' videos of the anti-Taliban resistance. The clips shot in Anaba district in Panjshir show a large convoy of soldiers passing through the main area of Panjshir waving the northern alliance flag.

Read full story

Two dead as Taliban open fire at protestors for hoisting Afghanistan's national flag

While the Taliban has captured most of Afghanistan, resistance has been reported in some parts, with protestors showing their support to the nation by hoisting the Afghan national flag. However, the extremists were quick to reciprocate. In a shocking development, at least two Afghans have died in separate anti-Taliban protests. A person was shot dead while hoisting the national flag on Wednesday in Jalalabad. In another incident, a teenager who also hoisted the national flag was shot on his head in Kot district in the northern Nangarhar province, according to TOLOnews.

Read full story

US State Dept, other nations express concern for women and girls in Afghanistan

As the Taliban takes complete control of Afghanistan, the US State Department on Wednesday released a joint statement signed by about two dozen nations, expressing concern for the rights of Afghan women and girls. While urging the Taliban to "guarantee their protection", the US State Department called on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection.

Read full story

Ex-Foreign Min Natwar Singh claims current Taliban lot 'better than those 30 years ago'

Former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh said that India should have publicly engaged with the Taliban before the Afghanistan takeover. He favoured establishing diplomatic ties if they function as a responsible government going forward in the war-torn country. Natwar Singh, who was the foreign minister in UPA-I and also served as India's Ambassador to Pakistan besides holding other senior diplomatic positions, said India should adopt a 'wait and watch' approach for the time being but noted that the Taliban that has taken over seems to be a 'better lot' than those that ruled there two decades earlier.

Read full story

Mehbooba Mufti claims Centre has 'Talibanised' agencies as ED grills PDP chief's mother

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's mother Gulshan Nazir on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering in Srinagar. The ED grilled Gulshan Nazir for nearly four hours as she was accompanied by her daughter Mehbooba Mufti.

Read full story

UN Human Rights Council to convene special session over Afghanistan crisis on August 24

In a key development, the United Nations Human Rights Council has decided to hold a special session to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 24. The UN human rights commission observed that the situation in Kabul after the Taliban's siege has worsened the condition of the people and the country. The meeting will be held to address "serious human rights concerns and the situation in Afghanistan," reported the news agency ANI.

Read full story

EAM S Jaishankar chairs UNSC debate; passes resolution on crimes against UN Peacekeepers

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday chaired the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other participating nations. Under Indian Presidency, the Security Council unanimously adopted for the first time a resolution ensuring accountability for crimes committed against UN peacekeepers. Notably, it is the first such UN Security Council Resolution that calls for prevention, investigation, and prosecution to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Read full story