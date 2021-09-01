Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghanistan Crisis; Punjab Congress Rift; COVID Update & More

41 Taliban Terrorists Killed By NRF In Panjshir Valley, 20 More Taken As Prisoners

In a big win for the Northern Alliance, 41 Taliban terrorists were eliminated and 20 were taken as prisoners by the resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley. The attack took place near the Khawak Pass as the Taliban attempted to infiltrate the valley. The NRF managed to successfully counter the attack and annihilate 41 Taliban terrorists. Others were captured and taken as prisoners.

Al Qaeda's Message To Taliban On Afghanistan 'victory' Finds Kashmir Mention

Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda on Wednesday has released a two-page statement over Taliban’s 'victory' in Afghanistan and the subsequent US troops withdrawal. The terrorist organisation hailed the American withdrawal from the war-torn country after the US closed the chapter of its 'longest war'. In the statement, Al Qaeda has also made a mention of other places like Palestine, Maghreb, Somalia, and Yemen. Moreover, the terrorist organisation has also called for the so-called 'liberation' of Kashmir.

Harish Rawat Sends Stern Warning To Navjot Sidhu, Asks To Uphold Party Discipline

Standing in support of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress party sent a stern warning to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Navjot Singh Sidhu to maintain party discipline. Sources informed that in Tuesday's meeting, the party's state in-charge Harish Rawat told Sidhu that any resentment against Captain should be registered within the party limits and not in a public domain. Rawat has also said that any criticism against the Chief Minister is welcomed but it must not come from any public forum.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Contradicts Rahul Gandhi On Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Revamp

Complementing the Indian government, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday, said that the revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial "looks very nice". Singh's statement comes after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over the move to revamp the memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on Saturday, dedicated the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial to the country via video conference.

US Prez Joe Biden Defends Afghanistan Pullout, Says It's A 'right, Wise & Best Decision'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his withdrawal plan from Afghanistan calling it a 'right decision, wise decision and the best decision' for America. Addressing the nation, the President stated that the decision to end US military presence in Afghanistan was a unanimous choice of civilian, military advisors, service chiefs and commanders in the field. Standing by his August 31 deadline, Biden said that he 'respectfully disagreed' with those who thought that the pullout should have started sooner.

Piyush Goyal Announces New Scheme For Industrial Development To Make J-K Self-reliant

The central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir will help in making the union territory self-reliant and push growth, besides creating jobs for lakhs of people, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. This initiative will also attract businesses to invest in the union territory, the commerce and industry minister said during the launch of a portal for registration of units for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Makes Airborne Tour Of Dharchula Post Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made an airborne tour of disaster-affected districts in Dharchula, Pithoragarh district. He spoke on the aftermath of Monday's cloudburst occurrence and made his visit on Tuesday. Dhami stated that the tragedy resulted in significant loss of life and property, as well as the fact that seven persons were reported missing as a result of the disaster. He noted that the state government is taking all necessary steps to restore calm in the area.

Mumbai's Fresh COVID-19 Spike Due To Increased Testing In City, Says BMC

In view of the slight increase in the daily COVID-19 cases reported, BMC has declared that it is due to the increased daily testing in the city. While talking to the media on Tuesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani informed the public that Mumbai’s COVID-19 positivity rate is about to touch 1% and that the fresh infections have started rising from 300 to 400-450 cases.

1,200-yr-old Goddess Durga Sculpture Discovered In River In Srinagar, J&K Police Share Pic

The Jammu and Kashmir Police found an approximately 1,200-year-old sculpture of Goddess Durga from the Khan Sahib area of Budgam district on Tuesday, 31 September. A Goddess Durga sculpture, estimated to be around 1,200 years old, was discovered by some labourers mining sand from the Jhelum River at Pandrethan in Srinagar, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police. On 13 August, labourers discovered the black stone idol, which was eventually turned over to the J&K government's Archaeology and Museums department.

UN Chief Urges Countries To Fast-track Aid To Afghans Amid Looming Humanitarian Crisis

Speaking past the deadline for the withdrawal of United States forces from Afghanistan, the United Nations expressed concern over the state of the war-torn country. Following the withdrawal of troops, the United Nations chief urged all countries to help the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out almost half the population in Afghanistan needs humanitarian assistance to survive as the basic services infrastructure of the country has been under threat due to the Taliban takeover last month.

