Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amit Shah In J&K; Al-Qaeda Leader Killed In Syria & More

Amit Shah's J&K 1st Visit Since Abrogation Of Art 370 Begins Today; HM To Review Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to begin his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir amid the recent civilian killings in the valley. Being his first visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Amit Shah looks forward to holding several high-level meetings and discussions on the current situation in the region.

RJD Unruffled By Congress' Mahagathbandhan Exit; Avers 'cannot Make Early Prediction'

Unperturbed by Congress' announcement that it will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, RJD contended that it was too early to make a prediction about the future of the Mahagathbandhan. Stressing that his party still believed in the sanctity of the alliance, Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh told the media on Friday that it would respect the decision of its ally. Maintaining that RJD always abided by the coalition dharma, he reminded Congress that the United Progressive Alliance government was formed in 2004 only with the support of the MPs belonging to the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party.

Jaishankar & Truss Discuss Roadmap 2030 For India-UK Future Relations, Security & Defence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as a part of the latter’s maiden visit to India. During the meeting, both the ministers took a review of the Roadmap 2030 launched during the India-UK virtual summit in May. In addendum, they also discussed in detail other issues of mutual interest including trade, people-to-people relationships, health partnership, climate change, science and innovation, and defense and security.

UP Minister Defends '95% People Don't Use Petrol' Remark; Highlights Abundant Power Supply

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari doubled down on his controversial comment downplaying the impact of the fuel price rise on the people. Tiwari who holds Independent Charge of Sports & Youth Affairs and serves as MoS Panchayati Raj claimed at an event in Jalaun that 95% of the people don't require petrol as a handful of persons drive cars. Coming down heavily on the BJP leader, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Now even the Minister will not require petrol as the people make you walk (after the Assembly polls). The reality is that 95% of the people don't need BJP".

Mamata Banerjee To Visit Goa On Oct 28, Urges Political Parties To Join TMC Against BJP

After a clash with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Tripura, now West Bengal's ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to take on BJP's Goa delegation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that she will be visiting Goa on 28th for her 'maiden visit' and to launch election campaigns. The Assembly Elections in the state are scheduled in 2022.

RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale Rejects Left-Right Binary, Opines 'many Of Our Ideas Are Leftist'

Rejecting the Left-Right binary in modern-day political discourse, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asserted that India has space for ideas of both sides. Speaking at the launch of the book- The Hindutva Paradigm: Integral Humanism and Quest for a Non-Western Worldview by RSS national executive member Ram Madhav on Friday, Hosabale opined that "Hindutva is neither Right nor Left". Revealing that many of the ideas emanating from the RSS are "leftist" in nature, he opined that the ideological and geographical divide has blurred in the post-globalization era.

Senior Al-Qaeda Leader Abdul Hamid Al-Matar Neutralised In US Airstrike In Syria: Pentagon

The United States launched an air strike on Syria on Friday, 22 October, killing senior Al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar, confirmed the US Department of Defence. In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Major John Rigsbee informed that there were no signs of civilian casualties from the strike which was carried out using an MQ-9 aircraft. The US Army General also noted that Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America as well as its allies.

'Get Out Of J&K': Protesters Mark 'Black Day' Against Pakistan's '47 Kashmir Invasion

A massive protest erupted against Pakistan in London on Friday, October 22, to mark what the demonstrators called 'Black Day'. Demonstrators organising the protest said that on this day in 1947 Pakistan had invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir.

UK: Scientists Urge Government To Re-implement COVID Measures As Infections Rise

Scientific experts advised the British government on Friday, October 22, to ensure that coronavirus restrictions are implemented quickly, as the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country. According to numbers released on Friday, the UK has seen an average of 47,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day in the last week, up 18% from the week before. There were 135 deaths every day on average, up 16% from the previous week. During the pandemic, Britain has recorded more than 139,000 coronavirus deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Russia.

T20 World Cup Super 12: Teams, Full Match Schedule, Timings, Squads, Venues & Date

The first stage of the T20 World Cup is done and dusted with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Scotland qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been placed in Group 1 alongside England, Australia, South Africa and defending champion West Indies. Meanwhile, Scotland and Namibia have been placed in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. With the teams decided for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage we take a look at the T20 World Cup Super 12 complete schedule consisting of match timings, venues and dates.

