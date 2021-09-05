Republic Top 10 Headlines: Amrullah Saleh's Appeal, Pak Blast, India At Tokyo Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj Wins Silver: PM Modi & Prez Kovind Hail Shuttler's Success At Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj made history by becoming the first IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. Following the fantastic effort Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Suhas Yathiraj for his silver medal-winning effort.

Bihar: 'There's Only One Leader,' Says RCP Singh On Nitish Kumar, Denies Factionalism

Refuting reports of disunity in the party, Janata Dal-United (JDU) Leader RCP Singh on Saturday said, 'you have half-baked information'. Assuring that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the 'one leader,' Singh added that 'it is not like my workers or his'. RCP, who had taken the baton of the party's top position from Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2020 Assembly election, stepped down from the post following JD-U’s one person one post policy, after being chosen as a Union cabinet minister in the new Modi 2.0 government cabinet expansion.

Afghanistan crisis: Amrullah Saleh Appeals To UN For Humanitarian Aid To Panjshir Amid Taliban Face-off

As Taliban intensifies its attack on Panjshir, residents of Panjshir valley have appealed to international organisations on Saturday for humanitarian aid. The letter, released by office of 'caretaker' Afghan President Amrullah Saleh highlights the economic blockade by the Taliban disallowing electricity, telecommunication. Estimating 2,50,000 residents stuck in Panjshir including people who migrated to the Valley after the fall of Kabul, Saleh said that genocide, mass starvation may occur if the world does no pay attention.

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi Lauds Krishna Nagar's 'Outstanding Feat' As He Strikes Gold In Badminton

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and congratulated para- shuttler Krishna Nagar as he struck solid gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the Men's Singles SH6 event final with an emphatic win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in three sets on Sunday.

Pakistan: Blast In Quetta Kills At Least Three, Tehreek-e-Taliban Claims Responsibility

A blast has been reported in Pakistan's Matsung Road in Quetta and Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per the initial reports, the frontier corpse (Pakistan Security Force) was the target of the blast.

Telangana CM KCR Meets HM Amit Shah In Delhi, Seeks Nod For IPS Cadre Review In The State

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Saturday, 4 September met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to approve the IPS cadre review in the state. The CM also highlighted that the state government has reorganised the existing 10 districts into 33 districts for better administrative functioning.

Delhi Needs 1.5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Fully Inoculate Eligible Population: AAP

The Delhi government needs at least 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to completely vaccinate its eligible population against the infectious disease, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi. Speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the national capital, she highlighted that most of the people have received their first doses but a large number of people are yet to be fully vaccinated.

West Bengal BJP Questions Bhabanipur Bypoll Schedule, Asks 'No COVID-19 There?'

Miffed with the Election Commission's decision to hold by-polls in Bhabanipur, Bengal BJP on Saturday, alleged that EC has made itself a 'laughing stock'. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya questioned why bypolls were being held only Bhabanipur asking, "Is there no COVID there?". Rubbishing claims of a constitutional crisis, Bhattacharya alleged that law and order was not favourable in the state to hold polls.

Teachers' Day: PM Modi, Union Ministers Extend Greetings, Pay Tribute To Dr Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 5 September greeted the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Extending his good wishes, PM Modi said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in difficult times of COVID-19. The PM paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

'Won't allow screening of films' | BJP Demands Apology From Javed Akhtar Over Comparison Between RSS & Taliban

BJP leader Ram Kadam came down heavily on writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar's remarks against the RSS, asking him to issue an unconditional apology for the same. In a recent statement, Javed Akhtar had drawn parallels between the Taliban and Right-wing organisations that demanded a 'Hindu Rashtra' in India.

