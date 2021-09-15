Republic Top 10 Headlines: Apple Launches IPhone 13; JEE Main Result 2021; Pak Terror Plot

Rift in Congress over farm stir? Bhupesh Baghel Differs With Punjab CM, Welcomes Farmers' Protests In Chhattisgarh

Differing with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel made it clear that farmers are welcome to stage protests in his state. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he highlighted that Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi played a huge role in the farmers' stir in Delhi while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had organised Kisan Mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Observing that farmers are protesting against the three agrarian laws across India, Baghel declared his government's support to them provided they ask for it.

PM Modi Chairs 'Chintan Shivir' With Council Of Ministers; Says 'Simplicity Way Of Life'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 'Chintan Shivir' (Brainstorming session) with the Union Council of Ministers and stressed the simplicity is the way of life. During the meeting, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya showed presentations on efficiency and time management.

Exclusive | Israeli Diplomats Highlight Changes, Future Plans On First Anniversary Of Abraham Accords

As Israel marks the first year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, the country's foreign ministry spokespersons spoke to Republic Media Network in an exclusive interaction. Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat remarked that the peace deal was signed to ensure that peace also prevails among the people and not just the governments. The United States brokered peace deal was signed between Israel, UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco along with a deal with Sudan.

Pakistan Terror Plot: 4 Arrested Terrorists Sent To 14-day Police Custody

A Delhi Court sent 4 terror suspects to 14-day police custody in connection with the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot on Wednesday. Two other terrorists, who have been arrested in the case, are expected to be produced before the court today. The multi-state ISI terror module was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell with two other state police departments. Six terrorists, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Maharashtra and 4 from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the police forces on Tuesday.

'Humanitarian crisis' | Massive Protest In PoK's Pallandari Against Pakistan Govt, Citizens Allege 'harassment'

In another major embarrassment for the Pakistan Government, hundreds of protesters took to streets of the Pallandari region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding independence from Pakistani clutches. Accusing Islamabad of giving second-class citizen treatment to them for the past seven decades, the protestors said that their rights were trampled upon. Additionally, the country's administration is also accused of exploiting the citizens politically and economically. Local leaders have alleged Pakistan of creating a 'humanitarian crisis' in the region and not letting the world know the reality owing to the media censorship in the region.

Tejashwi Yadav Fires 'Pita Jaan' Barb At Yogi Adityanath; Reveals RJD's UP Poll Strategy

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' jibe, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav questioned BJP on what it has done for the majority community. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Yadav contended that the UP government had failed to provide jobs, impart education and reduce inflation. According to him, the saffron party was indulging in the politics of religion and caste as the state Assembly polls are just a few months ago.

Apple IPhone 13 Price In India, 6 More IPhone, IPad Models Announced

American Tech giant Apple on 14 September launched the next generation of the company's products. The new products include the new iPhone 13 series, the Watch 7 series, the iPad and the iPad Mini. All the products were unveiled by Apple at its 'California Streaming' virtual launch event.

Uttarakhand Polls: AAP State Chief SS Kaler To Contest Against CM Dhami; Resigns From Post

In a big development on Tuesday, AAP's Uttarakhand unit president SS Kaler announced that he had been asked to fight the 2022 Assembly polls against CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the 2017 election, Dhami defeated his Congress opponent Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 2709 votes from the Khatima constituency. Addressing a press briefing, Kaler also mentioned that he was stepping down as the Uttarakhand AAP chief's post to concentrate on this new responsibility.

JEE Main Result 2021: 44 Get 100 Percentile, 18 Students Get Rank 1; Check Toppers List

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main results 2021 today. The Education Ministry informed that about 44 candidates have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have secured Rank 1. The NTA has uploaded the results on two of its official websites at 1 am on the night of September 15.

Al-Qaeda Could Rebuild In Afghanistan In One Or Two Years, Warns US Intelligence

Globally designated terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda could rebuild within a year or two in Afghanistan, turning into a major threat to American soil as the Islamist terrorists have already started to return to Kabul after the Taliban takeover, top Intelligence officials in the US warned Tuesday. "The current assessment probably conservatively is one to two years for Al-Qaeda to build some capability to at least threaten the homeland," Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier said during yesterday's National Intelligence and Security Summit.

