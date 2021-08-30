Republic Top 10 Headlines: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold; Afghanistan Crisis; COVID-19 Update

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara Creates History, Wins Gold For India In Para Shooting

India's Avani Lekhara on Monday made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine. This is India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far. Iryna Shchetnik holds the World Record of 249.6 points. Avani's Paralympic record surpasses Slovakia's Veronika Vadovičová score of 207.8, which came up during the Rio Olympics 2016.

Tokyo Paralympics: Discus Thrower Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Silver For India In Close Contest

Yogesh Kathuniya has won silver for India in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category on Monday and by the virtue of this win, Yogesh had brought India's third silver medal in this edition of the Paralympic Games which has taken the conuntry's tally to four medals.

Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia Wins Silver In Javelin, Sundar Gurjar Gets Bronze

India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar on Monday won the silver and Bronze medal in the finals of the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event at Tokyo Paralympics. Jhajharia was the defending champion coming into the event after winning the gold medal in Rio five years back and finished the event with the best throw of 64.35 meters. The gold medal was won by Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage with a best throw of 67.79 meters Sundar Singh Gurjar won the bronze medal with a throw of 64.01 meters. Ajeet Singh finished the vent in the eighth position with a best throw of and 56.15 meters

PM Modi Congratulates Avani Lekhara For 'historic' Gold Medal Win At Tokyo Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara for her historic gold medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Paralympics Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event on Monday. Not only did Lekhara win India's first gold medal in the ongoing Games, but she also became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, PM Modi lauded Avani Lekhara's "phenomenal performance" and congratulated the Indian shooter on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold.

Janmashtami 2021: President Kovind, PM Modi, Ministers Greet People, Extend Well-wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other leaders extended their greetings to the nation. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Prime Minister and President wished the nation and prayed for everyone's good health and happiness.

Over 90 Countries Issue Joint Statement On Evacuation From Kabul, Assured By Taliban

As evacuation operations inch closer to the deadline in Afghanistan, more than 90 countries including the US have issued a joint statement to reaffirm the safety of their citizens and Afghans who continue to remain stranded in the war-torn nation. The 'Joint Statement on Afghanistan Evacuation Travel' has been signed by several European countries along with the US, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and others.

Security Situation In Jammu And Kashmir Under Control Amid Afghan Crisis: Indian Army

The Indian Army said, on Sunday, that the security situation in Kashmir is under control and that there is no need to be concerned about possible consequences of the Taliban's Afghanistan takeover. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's 15 Corps, commonly known as the Chinar Corps, asserted that "the security situation here (Kashmir) is in our control."

Afghanistan: Several Rockets Heard Flying Over Kabul Amid Security Alert; Targets Unclear

A day after another explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital city on Sunday, several rockets were heard flying over Kabul. Reports initially stated that the targets remained unclear. However, local sources later reported that the rockets were fired from a vehicle at Aspha Square near the airport. The rocket attacks were repelled by Kabul International Airport's defense system.

Naqvi Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'friendly-monopoly' Jibe, Calls Cong A 'kitty Party'

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its asset monetisation pipeline scheme, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday, 29 August slammed the Wayanad MP and said that Congress has become a "kitty party" at this moment, claiming that the party has witnessed degradation due to such jokes.

Himachal 1st State To Administer 1st Dose Of COVID Vaccine To 100% Of Adult Population

The government of Himachal Pradesh informed, on Sunday, that all eligible citizens in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state's health minister Rajiv Saizal announced that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country, this Saturday, to finish administering the first of two COVID-19 vaccination doses to its entire adult population.

IMAGE: Republicworld