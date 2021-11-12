Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bahrain Approves Covaxin; Explosion In Afghanistan & More

Bahrain Approves India's Covaxin For Emergency Use; To Be Available For 18 & Above

In a key development, Bahrain on Thursday, 11 November, approved the emergency use of the India-made COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin produced by Bharat Biotech. In a tweet, the Indian embassy in Bahrain said that the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) on Thursday approved India’s indigenously produced vaccine against Coronavirus. Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine that was recently got approval by World Health Organization (WHO). Covaxin will also be available in Bahrain for 18-year-olds and above.

Read Full Story Here

Afghanistan: 3 Dead, 20 Wounded In Explosion At Mosque In Nangarhar Province

Three have died and over 20 people have been wounded in an explosion that took place during Friday prayers in a Mosque in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan. As per Subhe Kabul Daily’s reports on social media, local sources have confirmed that an explosion took place in Spinghar district shortly after noon in front of the Mosque on Friday, 12 November. While no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest blast follows a series of such explosions taking place in the war-ravaged nation and targeting Mosques.

Read Full Story Here

WATCH: Ravi Shastri's Full Interview With Arnab Goswami After Stepping Down As India Coach

Having stepped down as Team India's cricket coach, ace cricketer Ravi Shastri spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Friday about his time mentoring the national side. From lauding the Virat Kohli-led team for their performance to giving out a reply to his critics, Shastri made some strong comments during the interview. Ravi Shastri has been replaced by former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach after India crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the Group stage.

Read Full Story Here

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing To Nov 15 At UP Govt Request

The Supreme Court of India on Friday adjourned the hearing of a case relating to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident in which eight people were killed, including four farmers. The hearing has been postponed to November 15 at the request of senior advocate Harish Salve, who represented the Uttar Pradesh government and sought time from the court.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Hails Role Of New RBI Initiatives In Creating 'One Nation, One Ombudsman System'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiatives and said that the RBI has kept the needs of the common investors in mind while formulating these schemes. On schemes making government securities accessible for small investors, PM Modi said, "This period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, this decade of 21st century is very important for the development of the country. In such a situation, the role of RBI is also very big. I am confident that 'team RBI' will live up to the expectations of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Read Full Story Here

Rahul Gandhi Stirs Controversy: 'Hinduism Not About Beating A Sikh Or Muslim; Hindutva Is'

Attacking Hindutva and the RSS again, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, claimed that BJP's 'hateful' ideology was eclipsing Congress' 'loving, nationalistic' ideology. Addressing Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan virtually, Gandhi claimed that Congress has not propagated its ideology aggressively, unlike BJP. Gandhi is presumed to visiting London and addressed the Congress Social Media department workers virtually.

Read Full Story Here

Indian Army To Grant Permanent Commission To 11 Women Army Officers, Centre Informs SC

After the Supreme Court warned the Indian Army of contempt, the Central Government on Friday assured that it will provide Permanent Commission (PC) option to all 11 women Army officers. Centre also informed the apex court that a swift decision will be made within 10 days with regards to 11 women Army officers who approached SC for Permanent Commission. The matter was presented before Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Read Full Story Here

Aam Aadmi Party Announces First List Of Candidates For 2022 Punjab Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the list consisting of the first 10 candidates for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. All 10 of the selected candidates are the sitting legislators and have been assigned the candidature from their present seats.

Read Full Story Here

Rajnath Singh Arrives In Lucknow; On 3-day Visit To LS Constituency Ahead Of UP Polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. The Defence Minister arrived at Lucknow airport at 10:30 am, after which he travelled to Kalidas Marg to attend a consultative meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, news agency ANI reported citing an official.

Read Full Story Here

Patients With COVID History Add To New Diabetes Cases, Says Apollo Hospital Delhi

Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are the ones contributing towards newly-diagnosed diabetes cases. The health experts at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi said on Friday, "In people with a confirmed history of moderate to severe Covid-19, various recurring and new health ailments have been reported which includes hypoxia, weakness, weight-loss, hair-loss, myocarditis, thyroid and diabetes (being reported as one of the most common diseases)." The doctors at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital have conducted this study and came to the conclusion through exhaustive internal OPD data from the past two years.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World