Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bhabanipur Bypolls; PM Modi's US Visit; IPL 2021 And More

Bhabanipur Bypolls: Mamata Warns Voters Against Complacency; Says 'my Victory Not Assured'

Rousing her supporters to go out and vote for her in the Bhabanipur bypolls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, highlighted them to not get complacent. Stating that her poll victory were not assured, she told her supporters to vote even if it rains. Assuring that there will be a TMC chief minister even if she loses, she said that it was destiny that she was contesting from Bhabanipur after losing from Nandigram.

India Asserts High Standards Of Veracity Of Vaccine Certificates; Backs Mutual Recognition

As the United Kingdom continues to discriminate against India's vaccination certificate, India on Thursday asserted that the Indian certification maintains the highest standards of veracity and technology with QR codes. Assuaging UK's 'concerns' over India's Co-WIN certification, India has sought mutual recognition with other countries. While UK has 'recognised' India's Covishield vaccine, it is sorting out technical certification issues with Co-WIN developers.

UP Conversion Racket: ATS Arrests Maulana Kaleem; Read Full Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday had arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate. Following his arrest, the 64-year-old was sent to 14-day judicial custody until October 5. Kaleem's arrest comes after the UP Police had earlier busted a major conversion racket in June wherein Umar Gautam was arrested. The investigation is still going on in the case.

IPL 2021: Venkatesh Iyer Displays Explosive Skills Ahead Of KKR Vs MI Match | Watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2021 UAE leg with a crushing win over the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. After bowling out RCB for just 92 runs, KKR chased down the target with nine wickets to spare. Opener Shubman Gill missed out on his half-century after being dismissed at 48 runs. However, it was Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 41 runs in his debut match which caught everyone's eye.

DG ISI Behind New Afghan Govt Formation; Taliban Being Manipulated From Outside: Sources

Amid the tussle between different factions of the Taliban, sources told Republic TV that DG ISI Faiz Hameed had a big role in the formation of the caretaker Afghanistan Cabinet. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi.

Covishield Not A Problem, Discussions On With Builders Of CoWIN App: UK High Commissioner

Clarifying the "distrust" over the COVID-19 vaccination policy for those travelling to the UK from India, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, stated that Covishield is not the "obstacle" and added that technical discussions are being held regarding certification of the vaccine.

Indian Envoy To US Says Terrorism Will 'certainly' Be Discussed In High-level Summits

In an exclusive interview with Republic, India's ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday morning said that terrorism is one issue that will be part of the discussion in the high-level bilateral meetings that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct in the following days.

Boris Johnson Admits UK's Post-Brexit Trade Deal With US Not In The Offing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after visiting US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, acknowledged that a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States was not seen as forthcoming. The statement from the United Kingdom Prime Minister came as he voiced confidence that the decades-long US ban on imports of British lamb would be lifted. Though President Joe Biden, on September 22, downplayed the prospect of a trade deal with the UK, Johnson reiterated British farmers, notably those in Wales, would soon be able to export lamb to the United States once again, despite knowing it's irrelevant to announce before making any formal agreement.

Mahant Narendra Giri Death: MP Digvijaya Singh Demands Thorough Probe Of Suicide Note

Expressing his condolences and urging the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough investigation of a recovered suicide note, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday addressed the media on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri. Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead on Monday in suspicious circumstances at his residence in Baghambari Matg in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

PM Modi & Joe Biden To Hold Hour-long Meeting On Sept 24; Afghanistan Situation On Agenda

On September 24, PM Modi will have a one-to-one meeting with US president Joe Biden which is expected to last for one hour, sources told Republic TV. The two leaders will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on issues of mutual interest such as the need to stem terrorism and the situation in Afghanistan. This assumes significance as PM Modi stressed in his virtual address at the SCO Summit on September 18 that the new government in Afghanistan is not inclusive. The Taliban has not only inducted more than a dozen sanctioned terrorists in the Cabinet but also left out women.

