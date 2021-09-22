Republic Top 10 Headlines: Biden, Xi Barb At UNGA; PM Modi Congratulates Trudeau & More

'US Not Seeking A New Cold War', Avers Joe Biden At UNGA Amid Strained Ties With China

US President Joe Biden addressed the UN General assembly on Tuesday, saying that the country was not seeking a 'new Cold War' with any nation or the world's division into rigid blocks. President Biden asserted that the US was ready to work with any nation towards a peaceful resolution even if there were 'intense disagreements' in other areas. “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs," Biden said. "The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges even if we have an intense disagreement in other areas," he added.

Read full story here

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Speaks To Arnab On World Peace Day; Shares Why Conflict Can Never Win

The world on September 21 observed the International Day of Peace designated by the United Nations General Assembly as a day dedicated to advancing peace principles by observing a 24-hour period of non-violence and cease-fire. However, 'peace' is becoming increasingly difficult to pin down in today's day when the people of Afghanistan, especially women and the minorities, are enduring the atrocities of the Taliban. However, Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, talking to Republic's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about the pursuit of 'peace' in various dimensions.

Read full story here

TMC Fumes At Woes Of Indian Travellers Over Non-recognition Of Covaxin; Beseeches PM Modi

In view of woes faced by people seeking to travel abroad, TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the Centre over the lack of global recognition for Covaxin. This comes amid the uproar over the UK's refusal to ease quarantine norms for Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of WHO-approved Covishield, the local version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Though Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for the WHO's approval for Covaxin on July 9, the UN health agency will take up the proposal for consideration on October 5.

Read full story here

WHO Chief Dr Tedros Welcomes India's Call To Restart COVID-19 Vaccine Exports

World Health Organisation (WHO) DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday for announcing the resumption of India's COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX. As India's vaccination crosses the 81 crore mark, the Union government had announced that the nation will resume export of surplus COVID vaccines in the fourth quarter under its 'Vaccine Maitri'. The WHO chief stated that India's crucial shipments will be an important development for reaching COVAX's 40% vaccination goal.

Read full story here

PM Modi & Joe Biden To Discuss Full Gamut Of Bilateral & Regional Topics at White House

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Joe Biden will discuss bilateral relations during the former's four-day visit to America. The two will also exchange views on regional development including Afghanistan. The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Biden will take take place on September 24. During the meeting, they will discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations, boost clean energy partnership among others, Shringla said. The Prime Minister will also participate in the virtual COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President on Wednesday, he added.

Read full story here

Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific With French FM; Calls India & France 'solid Partners'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 21 September met his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed ways to strengthen strategic partnership and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific between the two countries. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who is in New York for the UNGA meeting, said that he had a “comprehensive discussion” with Le Drian on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific and other issues. He also went on to call the India-France partnership in the UN Security Council “solid”.

Read full story here

Taliban Seeks To Address UNGA; Sends Formal Letter To UN With New Ambassador Name

The Taliban on Tuesday nominated its Doha, Qatar office spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as an ambassador to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations, UN officials told foreign correspondents at UNGA on Tuesday. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the hardline fundamentalist group that recently formed a government in Kabul and has been drafting controversial policies in violation of human rights, has sought to make an address to the global leader at the UN’s summit. In an unusual move, the Taliban submitted its nomination to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, saying that it wanted to address the United Nations.

Read full story here

UP Polls: Asaduddin Owaisi Meets Ex-SP Leader Shivpal Yadav; Sparks Buzz About Alliance

In a key development ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Tuesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called on former SP leader Shivpal Yadav. Since leaving the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, the latter has been heading the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia)- a party that he formed on August 29, 2018. While Shivpal Yadav has shown an inclination to tie up with SP, Akhilesh Yadav has not reciprocated his offer so far. At present, he is the MLA from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency from where he has been winning since 1996.

Read full story here

PM Modi Wishes Justin Trudeau On His Victory In Canadian Elections, Hopes To Bolster Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 22 September, congratulated Canadian premier Justin Trudeau for returning to power. On Tuesday, Canada’s Liberal Party held onto power in a nail-biting election, and now Trudeau is again set to take the oath for the third time. In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated his Canadian counterpart and said that he is looking forward to continuing working with his administration to further strengthen ties between the two nations. Trudeau became the PM of Canada in 2015 and he has now won for the third time. However, in the repeat of the 2019 polls, his Liberal Party did not bag enough seats to form a majority government. As per the latest media reports, Liberal Party won or was leading with 156 seats and conservatives were trailing at 123 in the 338-member House of Commons.

Read full story here

China's President Xi Jinping Takes A Dig At United States Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Chinese President Xi Jinping joined the world leaders as they addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). In a pre-recorded message to the leaders at the UNGA in New York, Jinping spoke about several issues while calling for disputes to be handled through 'dialogue and cooperation'. The Chinese leader's remarks came hours after US President Joe Biden stated that he did not intend to start a 'new Cold War' with China. Even so, Xi Jinping did take a subtle dig at the United States.

Read full story here