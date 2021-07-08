Republic Top 10 Headlines: Cabinet Reshuffle; Sourav Ganguly's Birthday; COVID & More

6-time Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Passes Away At Age Of 87

Ex-Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh passed away after a prolonged illness in the wee hours of Thursday, July 8. His health problems came to the fore on April 12 when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus after which he was shifted to a hospital in Chandigarh. While Singh was discharged on April 30 after getting cured, he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla within a few hours owing to cardiac and breathing issues.

Read full story here

Cabinet Reshuffle: Women Ministers In PM Modi's Council Increase To 11 As 7 New Faces Join

Marking a substantial revamp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, 36 new Ministers were sworn in at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, July 7. The rebuilt Cabinet, which is reported to be the youngest in India's history, also has an equitable representation of caste, gender, and regions across the country. On top of that, with seven new faces, women ministers in the PM's council rose to eleven.

Read full story here

Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan Resigns As BJYM Chief, Lashes Out At Suvendu; Then Rescinds

Discord among BJP members in Bengal continues to spread as BJP MP Saumitra Khan resigned as BJYM chief on Wednesday only to rescind it hours later. Khan took to Facebook to allege that LoP Suvendu Adhikari was taking all the credit for BJP's achievements in Bengal. Khan who switched to BJP from TMC in 2018, is currently the Bishnupur MP and has assured that he will remain in BJP.

Read full story here

Sourav Ganguly Birthday: Wishes Pour In For BCCI President As He Turns 49

The reigning Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly turned 49 on Thursday. Ganguly is arguably the best captain to have led Team India and has been lauded by many for his fearless approach.

Read full story here

Congress Terms Modi Cabinet Reshuffle A 'political Gimmick'; Calls For Dismissal Of PM

Scoffing at the massive Union cabinet reshuffle, Congress on Wednesday termed it an eyewash. Claiming that if performance, competence & accountability mattered to this govt, Congress bizarrely called for firing the Prime Minister. In a series of tweets, Congress listed top Modi cabinet ministers - Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Tomar, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, calling each of their dismissals for alleged failures in their respective cabinets.

Read full story here

J&K: Forces Eliminate 5 Terrorists In 24 Hours After Anti-terror Ops In Pulwama & Kulgam

In yet another massive crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, forces have eliminated four terrorists in Kulgam and Pulwama. The anti-terror operations started in the Puchal area of Pulwama on Wednesday night. In addition, another operation started in Kulgam's Zodar area on Thursday morning. So far, five terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. Earlier on Wednesday, forces eliminated one of the top and oldest commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Read full story here

Congress Sympathises With Chirag Paswan's Plight; Slams Pashupati Paras' Cabinet Inclusion

Sympathizing with LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Congress leader Alka Lamba on Wednesday, claimed that the BJP used Chirag to burn down Nitish Kumar's house and later doused the same 'Chirag' using his uncle. Terming BJP's strategy as 'divide and rule', Lamba condemned the inclusion of Pashupati Paras in the Modi cabinet. The LJP scion has also condemned it, pointing out that Paras has been expelled from LJP. The Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister.

Read full story here

US, Canada Raise Concerns About Mexico Over Govt's New Energy Policies

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City where US Trade Representative Katherine Tai was joined by Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and her Mexican counterpart Tatiana Clouthier, Tai said the two countries were closely monitoring the energy policies of the Mexican government and would further raise concerns.

Read full story here

As COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 4 Mn, UN Chief Shares Solemn Message To Mark Grim Milestone

It has been more than a year since the world was hit with the grave COVID-19 pandemic. With millions of people getting infected and dying every day, the world has now passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded deaths, stated World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus. Subsequently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared the shocking numbers on his official Twitter account.

Read full story here

COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses Tragic 4 Million Milestone, Says WHO Chief Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday, July 7, that the Coronavirus mortality rate had surpassed four million for the first time. "The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," stated WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The bleak milestone was reached as numerous Western countries inch closer to fully freeing their economy. Several Asian countries, however, are experiencing a COVID issue.

Read full story here