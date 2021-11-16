Republic Top 10 Headlines: Centre To Bear Loss Due To Fuel Price Cut; Biden-Xi Meet & More

Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation Banned For 5 More Years For Subversive Acts

The Union Home Ministry on Monday extended for five years the ban imposed on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), headed by India-born preacher Zakir Naik, currently based in Malaysia. The IRF had been first declared an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Centre in 2016. In a notification, the Ministry said that the IRF has been indulging in activities that are prejudicial to the country's security and are the potential of disturbing the peace and communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

Read more here

PM Modi To Inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway In Uttar Pradesh Today

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the inauguration will take place at 1:30 p.m. PM Modi will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency, according to the PMO.

Read more here

'Gangs Of Nitish Kumar': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Bihar CM Of Shielding Criminals

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of shielding criminals in the state. Yadav has also alleged that Nitish Kumar is 'aware of everything' and said that Bihar is witnessing continuous reporting in cases of theft, murder and rape. The RJD leader reiterated that the law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed while it is indebted in corruption.

Read more here

Biden-Xi Meet: US Insists On Playing By Same Rules, China Bats For Improving Communication

Amid the soaring tensions between Beijing and Washington, the much-awaited "candid" virtual meeting between President of United States Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began on Monday (local time), where the former is expected to discuss his approach to dealing with China among many other things. In the meeting which "will run several hours", Biden will talk about the importance of bounding the competition with commonsense guardrails, keeping communication lines open, ensuring that dialogues are substantive and not symbolic, the White House had said in a statement. Additionally, Biden will also "raise concerns" over Beijing's actions in the Indo-Pacific region and "insist the communist regime (to) play by the rules of the road."

Read more here

Centre To Bear Loss Due To Fuel Price Cut, No Loss To States' Revenue: Finance Secy

As the blame game on petrol-diesel prices continues, the Centre clarified that the loss due to the reduction on fuel prices will entirely be borne by the Centre alone. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that the reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty - i.e- not borne by states. He said that the fuel price reduction by the Centre will not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution.

Read more here

Centre May Reopen Kartarpur Corridor By November 19 On Gurpurab After Nearly 20 Months

The Centre is considering the reopening of Kartarpur Corridor this week to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The corridor had been closed for over 20 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more here

Congress Slams AAP For Blaming Farmers For Delhi Air Pollution: 'Stop Unending PR Stunts'

Hailing the Supreme Court's observation on stubble burning and air pollution, Congress on Monday, slammed AAP for needlessly wasting money on PR and popularity stunts instead of tackling the real issues. Stating that the Kejriwal govt was diverting attention from real issues, Congress urged Delhi to hold its govt accountable. The Supreme Court has lambasted the Delhi govt for inaction to curb pollution in the national capital, accusing it of pushing off the blame on farmers and not taking adequate measures.

Read more here

'Punjab Is Most Indebted State': Navjot Sidhu Demands Transparency From Congress Govt

The crisis in Punjab Congress continued unabated as Navjot Sidhu again took potshots at the state government demanding financial accountability and transparency. This comes nearly a week after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Cabinet approved an amendment to the Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 so that it can avail the benefit of the Normal Net Borrowing Ceiling of 4% of the projected Gross State Domestic Product in 2021-22. Highlighting that Punjab is the most indebted state in India, Sidhu claimed that debt accounts for 50% of the state GDP.

Read more here

Police Registers FIR After Vandalization Of Salman Khurshid's House; Security Beefed Up

After senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's house in Uttarakhand was vandalised on Monday, the police registered an FIR against 20 unknown persons. As per reports, the miscreants allegedly belonging to a right-wing organization barged into the premises located in Satkhol village of Nainital district, vandalised the windows and flowerpots before setting the gate on fire. Sources revealed that protesters burned the former Union Minister's effigies and were seen holding the BJP flag.

Read more here

Boris Johnson Lauds PM Modi's 'ambitious' Climate Change Action Plan At COP26

India came up with some really 'impressive' ideas on decarbonising power sector and its economy by 2030, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his concluding remarks at the COP26 Climate Summit that ended on November 13. Applauding PM Narendra Modi's climate ambitions and initiatives at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Johnson asserted that the commitments made by India were "solid" and "real." Praising the 'One Sun, One Grid, One World' initiative, he also added that PM Modi is actually a significant contributor to the idea, ANI reported.

Read more here