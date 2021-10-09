Republic Top 10 Headlines: Denmark PM Welcomed By PM Modi; Mumbai Drug Bust Case & More

Denmark PM Welcomed By PM Modi At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Calls Indian Govt 'very Ambitious'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Frederiksen was received by PM Modi and was greeted with a ceremonial reception by the Indian forces. After her warm welcome, the leader delivered a short address from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, calling the bilateral meeting a 'milestone' for India-Denmark relations. PM Frederiksen is on a 3-day visit to India during which she will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.

Mumbai Drugs Bust Case: NCB Conducts Raids At Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri's Residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in Mumbai's Bandra area. According to the NCB, the raids come in connection with the Cruise ship drug case which has seen the high-profile arrest of several including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail.

J&K: LeT Terrorist Neutralised In Encounter In Srinagar, Search On For Other

A terrorist was neutralised and another managed to escape after an encounter broke out between Jammu and Kashmir Police and terrorists on Friday night in Natipura, a locality in Srinagar. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone police, the terrorist has been identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar of Trenz Shopian affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Significant to mention here that the Resistance Front (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT had taken responsibility for Thursday's terrorist attack and targeted killings in Srinagar.

Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Outage: Platforms Go Down Again For Some Users

Days after Facebook reported the biggest outage in its history, the social media giant and its sister services have faced another disruption. According to DownDetector, Facebook and its services-- Instagram and WhatsApp were down again on October 9 (IST). The paek outage was experienced at around 1 AM this morning. Several users shared complaints that WhatsApp, Messenger, and other Facebook-related products such as Workplace products were not working. On the other hand, Instagram was said to be completely down during this period. However, the outage did not affect all users.

UP Polls: Yogi Adityanath Seeks Feedback On Performance Of MLAs; BJP Plans Social Seminars

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, CM Yogi Adityanath is seeking feedback about the performance of BJP MLAs from party functionaries. As per sources, this exercise commenced from Friday when Adityanath interacted with MLAs, MPs and party office-bearers hailing from the Awadh region at his official residence. UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh was also present in this meeting. Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra who is facing increasing calls to resign over his son Ashish Mishra's alleged involvement reportedly met Adityanath on this occasion as the Lakhimpur-Kheri district is a part of Awadh.

Congress Isolated Further As TMC Hits Back At Baghel; Rakes Up Rahul Gandhi's Amethi Loss

The disarray in the opposition ranks again came to the fore as Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel came under fire for his veiled criticism of TMC on Friday. Pouring cold water on the notion that the aggressive stance of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Lakhimpur violence will boost Congress' fortunes, poll strategist Prashant Kishor had made it clear that there are no quick-fix solutions to the "deep-rooted problems" and "structural problems" of the party. This came as a surprise as speculation was rife that Kishor was in touch with the Congress top brass to join the party.

Of Param Bir, Sachin Vaze & A Failed Plot Against Republic: Reflections From The Newsroom

At the time of writing this, exactly 365 days have elapsed since a nefarious and failed conspiracy had been floated against Republic Media Network. On that day, Param Bir Singh who was then the Commissioner of Police of Mumbai was to address a press conference. It was somewhat unusual for the Mumbai CP to address the media in such a fashion, some would say. Just as unusual, Republic's reporter was barred from entering the briefing room - India's biggest English and Hindi channels barred from attending a press conference by a public official at the headquarters of the Mumbai Police.

IPL 2021 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom? Full Fixtures, Schedule, Key Players & Timings

It was so near and yet so far for defending champions Mumbai Indians who were knocked out of the IPL 2021 by Sunrisers Hyderabad despite Mumbai winning the match by 42 runs. The Rohit Sharma led team had a huge task in hand which was to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 171 runs and qualify for play-off but the defending champions failed to do so.

Afghanistan: UNSC Condemns Shia Mosque Attack, Urges Bringing Perpetrators To Justice

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the attack on a Shia mosque in Kunduz, urging for the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable. Issuing a statement, members of the Security Council have called the attack 'atrocious and cowardly' and have reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes to be one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

COVID-19: As UK Removes South Africa From Red List, Travel Bookings Witness Dramatic Surge

South African travel agencies are witnessing a spike in bookings ahead of the country being removed from the UK's COVID Red list, according to a report by the Associated Press. Many companies said that they were overwhelmed by the number of South African residents demanding reservations to travel to and from Britain. Flight Centre, which is the country's largest travel retailer, said that it was “struggling to cope” with the astronomical demand.

