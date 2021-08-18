Republic Top 10 Headlines: EAM Meets Estonia Counterpart, Crucial CCS Meet & More

EAM Jaishankar Meets Estonia Counterpart; Discuss Afghan Crisis, Cybersecurity Cooperation

In view of the recent development of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, August 18, met Estonia counterpart Eva Maria Liimets to discuss the future of the country. They further discussed working together on maritime and cybersecurity and other global issues. "Pleasure to meet FM @eliimets of Estonia. As UNSC members, discussed our working together on maritime and cybersecurity and other global issues. Exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan. Look forward to her presence at the Council meeting tomorrow," Jaishankar tweeted.

Vice President Naidu Warns MPs; 'Debate, Discuss & Decide, But Do Not Disrupt Parliament'

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday said that Assemblies and Parliaments were for debate, discussion, and decision-making, and not for disturbances. The Rajya Sabha chairman reminded elected representatives of their obligations, referring to the recent unpleasant incidents in the Rajya Sabha and indicated that action would be taken against individuals involved.

'Paradigm shift': PM Modi Wears 'gumcha' Autographed By Indian Olympians; Netizens Laud Gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had hosted the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics for breakfast at his residence. During his interaction with the athletes, PM Modi hailed the Olympians as they spoke about their performance and experience. Amid this, PM Modi was seen wearing a 'gumcha' that had autographs of Indian participants in the Tokyo Olympics. The image was tweeted by senior BJP leader and the party's National General Secretary B L Santosh.

WATCH: PM Modi Compares Fencer Bhavani Devi To 'Jhansi Ki Rani'; Lauds Mirabai Chanu's Gesture

On Monday, PM Modi hosted the Indian athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics including Mirabai Chanu and CA Bhavani Devi for breakfast at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence. On this occasion, Devi who made history by becoming the first person to represent India in Fencing at the Olympics, thanked the PM for his encouragement. She said, "You motivated me before going to the Olympics and afterward. I was disappointed after losing the second match. But I felt nice after reading your Tweet. It was very encouraging."

'Can't Say Probe Is Invalid': SC Observes While Hearing Plea On CBI FIR Against Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the CBI probe against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cannot be considered "invalid" as it was ordered by a constitutional court. A division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah was hearing a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order allowing the CBI to continue its investigation in the extortion case filed against him. Going through the contents of the FIR, the NCP leader's counsel Amit Desai argued that the Bombay HC has read into things that were never averred.

PM Modi Fulfills Promise To PV Sindhu, Shares Ayodhya Connection With South Korean Coach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Indian athletes after their success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Speaking to two-time Olympian and star shuttler PV Sindhu, PM Modi said that his first job was to fulfill a promise that he had made to her. "First thing I have to do is give her ice cream, I had promised her," PM Modi said. After trays of ice cream came to Sindhu and other athletes she remarked, "During Olympics sir, I had stopped all this (eating ice-cream), now for the last few days I have been eating."

SC Collegium Recommends 9 Justices To Govt; B V Nagarathna To Be 1st Woman CJI If Approved

Marking a first for India, the nation is set to get its first women Chief Justice of India - B V Nagarathna in 2027 as the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended nine judges to the Centre on Wednesday, after a long delay. As per sources, the SC collegium headed by CJI NV Ramanna, has recommended three women justices - Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna and Bela Trivedi. Apart from them, SC collegium has also recommended Sr Advocate PS Narasimhan, justices AS Oka, JK Maheshwari, CT Ravindra Kumar and MM Sundaresh for appointment to the apex court.

France Confirms Evacuating 21 Indian Nationals From Kabul; EAM Jaishankar Thanks Envoy

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Wednesday confirmed the evacuation of 21 Indian nationals from Kabul. According to Lenain, two French evacuation flights had flown out of Kabul on Tuesday carrying these Indian nationals. The French envoy confirmed the evacuated Indians to be part of the elite Gurkhas working for the French Embassy. Lenain said that both India and France are now actively coordinating evacuation situations in the war-torn country.

EXCLUSIVE | Afghan 'caretaker President' Amrullah Saleh's Audio Accessed; 'resistance Will Continue'

In an exclusive audio accessed by Republic Media Network, Afghanistan 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh said that he is the acting president of the worn-torn country and asserted that resistance will continue against the Taliban. "According to the Constitution, I am the acting President of Afghanistan because President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. But I am in the country until the time that our people would not have leaders and the people should choose the type of Government. We would not obey the Taliban Emirate, would not be part of that and it would not be recognised by us," Amrullah Saleh said in an audio message.

Crucial CCS meeting | PM Modi Chairs Cabinet Meet On Afghanistan Situation, Takes Stock Of Evacuation Efforts

Taking cognizance of the situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired another crucial meeting on Cabinet Committee on the Security in the National Capital. In the meeting, the Prime Minister has directed officials to ensure timely evacuation of all Indians stranded in the war-torn nation. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval among others participated in the meeting, as is evident from the exclusive visuals of the meeting brought to you by Republic Media Network.

